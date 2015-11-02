Gibraltar Fire Containment at 95%, Montecito-Area Road Closures Lifted

Advice

Los Padres National Forest expects full containment by Monday night and cause of the 50-acre fire is still under investigation

The U.S. Forest Service expects full containment of the Montecito-area Gibraltar Fire by Monday night, spokeswoman Helen Tarbet said.

All road closures have been lifted and the 50-acre blaze was 95 percent contained by Monday morning, Tarbet said.

The fire in Los Padres National Forest was discovered early Thursday morning and the unified command launched an aggressive air attack to get control before sundowner winds swept through the nearby canyons.

Containment steadily grew over the weekend and most of the resources — which grew to more than 500 people and a fleet of air tankers and helicopters at the peak of the fight — were released by the end of Saturday.

There were 37 personnel on scene Monday.

They didn’t want to declare it 100 percent contained until they knew nothing was going to happen with these winds,” Tarbet said.

The cause of the fire, which started in heavy chaparral about a half-mile from East Camino Cielo, is still unknown, she said.

Cold Spring Trail is still closed from Montecito Peak to East Camino Cielo Road.

