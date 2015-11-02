Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 2:31 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Gibraltar Fire Containment at 95%, Montecito-Area Road Closures Lifted

Los Padres National Forest expects full containment by Monday night and cause of the 50-acre fire is still under investigation

Los Padres National Forest expected full containment of the Gibraltar Fire by Monday night.
By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | November 2, 2015 | 5:17 p.m.

The U.S. Forest Service expects full containment of the Montecito-area Gibraltar Fire by Monday night, spokeswoman Helen Tarbet said.

All road closures have been lifted and the 50-acre blaze was 95 percent contained by Monday morning, Tarbet said.

The fire in Los Padres National Forest was discovered early Thursday morning and the unified command launched an aggressive air attack to get control before sundowner winds swept through the nearby canyons.

Containment steadily grew over the weekend and most of the resources — which grew to more than 500 people and a fleet of air tankers and helicopters at the peak of the fight — were released by the end of Saturday.

There were 37 personnel on scene Monday.

They didn’t want to declare it 100 percent contained until they knew nothing was going to happen with these winds,” Tarbet said.

Ground crews spent the weekend containing and extinguishing the Gibraltar Fire. Click to view larger
The cause of the fire, which started in heavy chaparral about a half-mile from East Camino Cielo, is still unknown, she said.

Cold Spring Trail is still closed from Montecito Peak to East Camino Cielo Road. 

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

An aggressive air assault on the Gibraltar Fire kept it in check despite high temperatures and sundowner winds Thursday. Click to view larger
