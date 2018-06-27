Wednesday, June 27 , 2018, 10:51 am | Mostly Cloudy 67º

 
 
 
 

Gibraltar Road Climb to Conclude Third Stage of Amgen Tour of California

Stage 3 of the Amgen Tour of California will begin in Thousand Oaks and end at the top of Gibraltar Road. Click to view larger
Stage 3 of the Amgen Tour of California will begin in Thousand Oaks and end at the top of Gibraltar Road. (Amgen Tour of California image)
By Lael Wageneck for the Amgen Tour of California | February 8, 2016 | 9:45 a.m.

The 2016 Amgen Tour of California route was released Feb. 1, revealing a scenic but challenging course across nearly 800 miles of California’s most beautiful terrain, where the world’s most accomplished cyclists will compete for the overall title May 15-22, 2016.

Presented by Visit California, the route announcement included a route video with details of each of the eight stages, viewable at www.amgentourofcalifornia.com/stages

Beginning May 19, an international field of lauded women cyclists will compete for four days with similar stage starts and finishes to the men’s course, doubling the racing excitement for many of this year’s host cities.

The Amgen Tour of California Women's Race empowered with SRAM is the first North American stage race of the inaugural UCI Women’s WorldTour and features the first Team Time Trial in race history.

For only the second time in Amgen Tour of California history, the race will progress south to north, beginning in San Diego and traveling through 10 additional host cities (four new this year) before a new champion is crowned in the state capital of Sacramento.

The ​peloton will endure nearly 65,000 feet of climbing, including the race’s first ascent up the infamous Gibraltar Road in Santa Barbara County.

Stage 3 has been 11 years in the making and is the day every general classification rider will have circled on their calendar. The challenging Queen Stage will begin in Thousand Oaks, home to biotechnology company Amgen, the race’s title sponsor since its inception.

This area is a popular training ground for professional and weekend cyclists alike. Riders will leave Thousand Oaks and quickly descend to the cool breeze of the Pacific Coast Highway.

After traversing the flat strawberry fields of Oxnard and Ventura, the peloton will roll through the undulating terrain of Lake Casitas, Carpinteria and Montecito.

With approximately 6 miles to go, the profile will turn upward on Gibraltar Road, a beautiful twisting mountain road with an 8 percent average grade. Fans and teams have long requested a finish here, and road conditions have finally made it possible this year.

With each turn toward what is sure to be an epic finish, the peloton will experience magnificent views of Santa Barbara and the beach below.

Fans have the opportunity to ride this course at the sixth annual L’Etape California April 24, three weeks before the race. Once again, Amgen Tour of California Ambassador Jens Voigt will lead the ride along with new ambassador and four-time National Champion Freddie Rodriguez.

Registration is open now at amgentourofcalifornia.com/letapecalifornia-register.

More information on Amgen Tour of California public rides is available at amgentourofcalifornia.com.

Once again, local organizing committees are filling thousands of volunteer positions for various duties along the course. Volunteer registration is now open at amgentourofcalifornia.com.

Lael Wageneck represents the Amgen Tour of California.

 

