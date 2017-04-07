Gift Show & Sale to Benefit CALM Programs

The CALM Auxiliary has announced the Santa Barbara Gift Show & Sale will be held 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, May 13, in Warren Hall at Earl Warren Show Grounds, 3400 Calle Real.

The event will benefit CALM’s programs across the county that help prevent child abuse, and treat children and families who have suffered from violence and abuse.

The Santa Barbara Gift Show & Sale will feature artwork, jewelry, clothing, gourmet foods, giftware, handbags, fashion accessories, cookware, cosmetics, candles, greeting cards, craft items and more.

The event will be held in conjunction with the CALM Antiques, Decorative Arts, & Vintage Show and Sale. Admission and parking are free.

Caroline Sweet, CALM Auxiliary member, who is chairing the event, said, “The CALM Auxiliary is very excited to be hosting this event for the first time. There will be over 100 vendors coming from the Central Coast to Los Angeles, all the while supporting CALM’s important cause.

“I feel fortunate to be involved in the CALM Auxiliary and we in the auxiliary all are here to help CALM in its mission to protect children and families from abuse.”

For event information, contact Sweet at 680-0590 or [email protected], or visit http://calm4kids.org/events/keepcalm-shopon.

For more information about CALM’s services, call 965-2376 or visit www.calm4kids.org.

— D’Arcy R. Cornwall for CALM Auxiliary.