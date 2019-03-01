Gil Rosas Piano Concert to Benefit Center for Successful Aging

A private benefit concert featuring master pianist Gil Rosas will be held 2-4 p.m. Saturday, March 23. This is the second solo concert by Rosas to benefit the Center for Successful Aging. The event is limited to 30 people and will include a buffet, wine and other beverages for $150 per guest.

The concert will be held at a private home in Montecito designed by the iconic architect George Washington Smith.

Rosas will perform some of his favorite medleys pulled from his 65-plus-year career. Now in his early 80s, Rosas is best known for his years of playing at the Somerset Restaurant and Olive Mill Bistro in Montecito and the Port Royal and Pierpont Inn in Ventura.

Rosas' virtuoso style of orchestral artistry at the piano and his extensive repertoire set him apart from contemporary artists. He was known as King of the Piano Bar and enjoys a large, loyal fan base that spans generations.

The Center for Successful Aging provides a variety of programs to assist seniors to maintain their independence and integrity. Starting with its senior peer counseling program that offers support and assistance to seniors through individual and group sessions.

The nonprofit organization works with any senior needing assistance with their physical, mental, emotional and spiritual needs. The center’s programs include senior peer counseling, individual counseling on a sliding scale, a CareLine telephone reassurance program, and its free quarterly Successful Aging newspaper.

To reserve concert tickets, contact CSA Board president Bobbi Kroot, 805-452-5900. For more information, visit www.csasb.org or phone 805-898-8080.

— Rochelle Rose for Center for Successful Aging.