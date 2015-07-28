Gilbert E. Lopez III of Santa Mara, 1976-2015

Posted on July 28, 2015 | 2:05 p.m.

Source: Dudley Hoffman Mortuary

Gilbert Lopez was born July 28, 1976, in Santa Maria, California, to Susan Alvarado Lopez of Guadalupe.

He was married to Rachel G. Lopez for 12 years, becoming a father to her children, John and Lisa Lino.

Gilbert and Rachel had two children of their own, Gilbert E. Lopez IV, born Dec. 13, 2007, and Selena S. Lopez, born Feb. 13 2009, making the Lopez family complete.

Ernie's passions were drawing, working out, watching movies and being a devoted husband and father. Drawing portraits of his kids was his favorite.

He valued his marriage to his wife very much, and being a father was always priority.

He always loved getting a morning work out in before he began his day, and he always enjoyed a good movie with the family when he could.

He was very well known for his personality and his killer right hook!

Being kind and respectful to others was who Ernie was: a friend, a giver and a helper.

He gave good advice with a person's best interest at heart, and he gave if someone needed it, always willing to lend a helping hand.

He worked for various moving companies in town, including Valley Van and Storage and Allied. He also worked for temp agencies, but moving furniture was his favorite.

He was truly one of a kind. with his unique personality. Ernie had a natural way to make people laugh by telling a funny joke or saying random funny things. He sure knew how to make us all smile, and he'd light up the room with his presence.

He was survived by his wife, Rachel G. Lopez, and children, John and Lisa Lino, Gilbert E. Lopez the IV and Selena S Lopez; his mother, Susan Alvarado Lopez; grandmother, Mary Alvarado; sisters, Sylvia Barragon, Sherry Lopez and Jessica Zepeda; mother-in-law, Carmen Castellanos; father-in-law, Ruben Castellanos; brothers-in-law, Jose Barragon, Tim Ochoa, Louis Bretado and Darren Verdin; sisters-in-law, Catalina Verdin, Andreanna Bretado, Erica Castellanos; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Gilbert will be truly missed, and our angel in heaven watching over us, till we meet again.

He is forever in God's arms, and always in our hearts! Glory be to God forever and ever!

Services will be held Monday, Aug. 3, at Dudley Hoffman 4-8 p.m., viewing begins at 4 p.m., services at 6 p.m. On Aug. 4 the family will have a celebration of life at Moose Lodge 1-4 p.m. for friends and family.

