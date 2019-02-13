Gilbert R. Moore, of Buellton, 1930-2019

Posted on February 13, 2019 | 12:26 p.m.

Source: Barb Grunewald

Gilbert R. Moore passed away on Feb. 11, 2019, in Santa Barbara after a brief illness.

Gil was born in Pomona, Calif., on March 17, 1930, to Leonard and Anita Moore. He married his high school sweetheart Nancy L. Herron in 1950.

Gil and Nan moved to Corpus Christi Texas while he served in the U.S. Navy. After his service, they relocated to Long Beach, then moved to Buellton, Calif., in 1960.

Gil had three sons, and was preceded in death by his son Dana John, in 1994. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Nancy; sons Kelley L. Moore (Winnie) and Mitchel R. Moore (Mary); nine grandchildren: Megyn, Molly, Bob, Vanessa, Keric, Payton, Clare, Shane and Riley; and seven great grandchildren.

Gil and Nan spent many years traveling the world, especially the South Pacific, and enjoying their grandchildren.

Gil will be remembered for his craftsmanship and love of woodworking, his smile, humbleness, generosity, caring heart, and love for his Lord Jesus.

Memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb 16, at Valley Christian Fellowship, Santa Ynez Valley Christian Academy, Hwy. 246 and Refugio Road.

— Barb Grunewald