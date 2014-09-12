Gilbert Torres of Santa Barbara, 1942-2014

Posted on September 12, 2014 | 4:00 p.m.

Source: Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services

Gilbert Torres passed away at his home surrounded by his family on Sunday, Sept. 7, 2014.

Born in Santa Barbara to Carlos and Ascension Torres on June 22, 1942, he was the youngest of 11 children. He grew up in Santa Barbara, where he attended local schools.

In 1960, he married Lorraine Contreras and they had four children. He worked as a semi truck driver for several years, and in 1976 he began working for The Fireplace Shop, where he remained for 29 years.

He was a licensed contractor, and in 2005 he started his own business, Gil's Fireplaces, and operated it with his son Mario.

Gilbert was a very caring and generous man. He was full of life and loved everyone. He always made you feel as though you were his favorite and was a wonderful "Papa" to his grandchildren. He enjoyed taking part in family gatherings, hosting Super Bowl parties for family and friends, and watching his Dodgers play.

Gilbert was deeply devoted to his family and to his Catholic faith. He had a large extended family and was a beloved uncle to his many nieces and nephews from the Torres and Contreras families.

He is survived by his wife, Lorraine; sons Gilbert Jr. (Lori) and Mario (Katie); daughters Arlene Ramirez (Len) and Yvonne Torres; grandchildren Anthony, Isaac (Danielle) and Amanda Munoz, John, Jacquelyn and Mary Nicole Ramirez, and Michelle and Kevin Torres; and great-grandchildren Sophia, Brandon and Malia Munoz.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Carlos and Ascension Torres; brothers Florencio, Genaro, Mike and Joe; and sister Carmen Madrigal. He is survived by his brother, Louie, and sisters Consuelo Hernandez, Anita Sanchez, Mary Ellen Rivera and Rachel Remacle.

The family would like to extend their appreciation for the outstanding medical care he received from the staff at Sansum Clinic Oncology Department and Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care.

Donations may be made in memory of Gilbert to the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara, 300 W. Pueblo St., Santa Barbara, CA 93105.

A Rosary will be held at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 18 at Our Lady of Sorrows Church, and a funeral Mass will be conducted at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 19 at Our Lady of Sorrows, followed by interment at Calvary Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services.