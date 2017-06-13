Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 12:46 pm | Fair 71º

 
 
 
 

Gillian Christie: It Is Past Time for an End to Old ‘Spanish’ Days

The official 2017 Old Spanish Days Fiesta poster incorporates “Gathering for Fiesta,” an original painting by Santa Barbara artist Nicholas S. Firfires (1919-1990). Click to view larger
By Gillian Christie | June 13, 2017 | 12:30 p.m.

Every year at this time, one observes many in Santa Barbara dress up in Spanish finery and celebrate Old Spanish Days.

Gillian Christie Click to view larger
But one has to ask ... why?

Throughout history power-mongers have felt driven to invade established regions where commerce, community and practiced beliefs successfully existed, occupying and destroying those who lived and flourished there. Those who were conquered often became slaves, if they survived the destruction of their culture and heritage and the various diseases that were newly introduced.

During the 1500s, Hernán Cortés, by order of the king of Spain, invaded and conquered the Aztec civilization, stealing its wealth and forcing many Aztecs to convert to Catholicism.

After centuries of suppression, the Aztec, now Mexico, revolted and successfully beat the Spanish, declaring independence on Sept. 16, 1810. If those from Mexico declared independence from Spain, why do they celebrate Old Spanish Days?

In 1898, America fought Spain in the Spanish-American War to secure independence for Cuba, Puerto Rico, Guam and the Philippines, and won. Why do American now celebrate Old Spanish Days?

Later in the 1700s, further Spanish misadventures, now with Gaspar de Portolà, brought him and his gang along our coast, committing the same atrocities the Spaniards had done to the Aztecs.

Reaching what we now call Santa Barbara, the Spaniards found little resistance to their dominance from the peace-loving Chumash, who occupied the region from Paso Robles to Malibu for thousands of years. They were enslaved by the Spaniards, their culture minimalized, their farms and villages destroyed, and their forced conversion to Catholicism when their own beliefs of Mother Earth and the interconnectivity of all life was core to their culture.

They were and are the natives of this land. For a community that cherishes their “native” plants, what happened to cherishing our native peoples?

So why do we celebrate Old Spanish Days?

After China invaded Tibet, destroying their monasteries, religion and life, do you think the Tibetans celebrated Old China Days?

If children in America are taught that Christopher Columbus did not “discover” America, why do we celebrate Old Spanish Days? The Spanish did not “discover” Santa Barbara.

It is an embarrassment to profit from enslavement. It is unacceptable to limit the history of our unique and blessed region, ignoring the invasion and destruction of those whose land we share, the Chumash.

It is disgusting to see members of our community promote an event whose theme is Unity through Community, but no mention of the Chumash.

The degrading event poster for 2017 shows Spaniards on horseback with what appears to be a Chumash woman sitting at their feet behind a goat with her baby in her arms with the Santa Barbara Mission in the background. Where is the recognition of those who came before?

Have your parties, bring in the tourists, but it is time now to appreciate the culture created by those who came before and, out of respect, drop the constant reference to the Spaniards and rename the event Old Chumash Days.

Or maybe we should rename our Fourth of July celebrations Old British Days?

Gillian Christie is founder and CEO of Christie & Co., a Santa Barbara-based communications company. With a background in international finance and as host of a nationally syndicated green radio talk show, she provides fresh, experienced and dynamic insight and strategies to build companies into iconic brands. The opinions expressed are her own.

