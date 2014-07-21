Gina Carbajal Selected to Lead Special Olympics for Santa Barbara County Region

Gina Carbajal has been selected as the regional director for Special Olympics Southern California for the Santa Barbara County Region.

Carbajal has more than 27 years of management experience in the child development and health-care nonprofit sectors. She holds a bachelor of arts degree from UC Santa Barbara and a master's degree in public administration from California State University-Northridge.

In her role as regional director, Carbajal will oversee the management and development of all program activities in the Santa Barbara Region for Special Olympics.

"I am honored to have this tremendous opportunity to be affiliated with such a great organization that provides sports training and competitive athletic opportunities to so many of our community's residents that have intellectual disabilities," she said. "I look forward to building on the many programs and partnerships that Special Olympics has in our community."

Carbajal currently sits on the board of the Children’s Museum of Santa Barbara and has been on the boards of the Children’s Creative Project, Sarah House and the Santa Barbara Women’s Political Committee, and a commissioner for the Santa Barbara County Commission for Women.

Carbajal is married to First District County Supervisor Salud Carbajal and has two children, Natasha and Michael.

Special Olympics was founded in 1968 by Eunice Kennedy Shriver, out of her passionate conviction that people with developmental disabilities could take part in and benefit from competitive sports. One thousand athletes from the United States, Canada and France competed in the first international Special Olympic Games. Today, more than 1 million athletes and hundreds of thousands of volunteers and coaches participate in special Olympic programs, which are held in every state and more than 100 countries.

The mission of Special Olympics Southern California is to provide year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities, giving them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy and participate in a sharing of gifts, skills and friendship with their families, other Special Olympics athletes and the community.

Children and adults with intellectual disabilities who participate in Special Olympics develop improved physical fitness and motor skills, greater self-confidence and a more positive self-image. The programs that Special Olympics offer are at no cost to the athletes and their families.

For more information, click here or call 805.884.1516.