Gina Jacobsen Takes First in SBCC’s Diving Debut

Diving

SBCC made quite a splash in its women’s diving debut as Gina Jacobson grabbed a first and second on Thursday at the Mt. SAC Invitational.

Jacobson, a freshman from Madison, Wis., won the 1-meter springboard, topping a 10-woman field with a score of 211.60. Alejandra Gomez of Cypress was second at 200.95 and the Vaqueros’ Ashley Dettmann took fourth at 148.15.

Jacobson’s best scoring dive was a 19.50 in the third round on a back dive in the pike position.

Jacobson took second in the 3-meter diving with 196.95 points. Gomez was first with 221.55 points.

“The ladies did an incredible job considering it was a cold and windy day,” said SBCC diving coach Trish Salvatore.

The Vaquero swimmers will compete in the Mt. SAC Invitational on Friday and the divers return to action on Saturday in WSC No. 1 at the Ventura Aquatic Center at 10 a.m.