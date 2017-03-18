Monday, April 16 , 2018, 10:41 pm | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 
Diving

Gina Jacobson Continues Hot Season For SBCC Dive

By Dave Loveton, SBCC Sports Information | March 18, 2017 | 5:10 p.m.

Gina Jacobson of SBCC swept the 1- and 3-meter diving events for the third time this year on Friday in WSC women’s diving meet No. 3 at L.A. Pierce College.

Gina Jacobsen of SBCC is undefeated in three conference diving competitions. Click to view larger
Gina Jacobsen of SBCC is undefeated in three conference diving competitions. (Courtesy photo)

Jacobson went 6-0 in the three conference diving meets in the first season of diving for the SBCC women.

Jacobson totaled 230.70 to win the 1-meter competition and teammate Ashley Dettmann was second at 207.15. Stephanie Rodriguez of L.A. Pierce placed third with 151.20 points.

“Gina had two really incredible dives, scoring 7½ and 8’s on her inward 1½ and back pike,” said Vaquero coach Trish Salvatore. “They were beautifully executed."

“Ashley really worked hard this past week and scored high marks on her inward 1½ and her front 1½.”

In the 3-meter springboard, Jacobson won with 235.50 points. Dettman was second with 204.40 and Rodriguez took third with 123.00.

“Gina upped her degree-of-difficulty and has really risen to meet the challenge, scoring 7 and 7½ on her inward 1½ and her forward 2½. She is amazing to watch.”

“On three of Ashley’s dives, she scored 7 and 7½’s. I was so proud of her because last week she struggled but now she is starting to get the hang of it. I could not be prouder as both our divers are incredible athletes and easy to coach.”

The Vaquero divers return to action on Friday, April 7 in the prestigious Pasadena Invitational.

