Gina Jacobson Continues Hot Season For SBCC Dive

Diving

Gina Jacobson of SBCC swept the 1- and 3-meter diving events for the third time this year on Friday in WSC women’s diving meet No. 3 at L.A. Pierce College.

Jacobson went 6-0 in the three conference diving meets in the first season of diving for the SBCC women.

Jacobson totaled 230.70 to win the 1-meter competition and teammate Ashley Dettmann was second at 207.15. Stephanie Rodriguez of L.A. Pierce placed third with 151.20 points.

“Gina had two really incredible dives, scoring 7½ and 8’s on her inward 1½ and back pike,” said Vaquero coach Trish Salvatore. “They were beautifully executed."

“Ashley really worked hard this past week and scored high marks on her inward 1½ and her front 1½.”

In the 3-meter springboard, Jacobson won with 235.50 points. Dettman was second with 204.40 and Rodriguez took third with 123.00.

“Gina upped her degree-of-difficulty and has really risen to meet the challenge, scoring 7 and 7½ on her inward 1½ and her forward 2½. She is amazing to watch.”

“On three of Ashley’s dives, she scored 7 and 7½’s. I was so proud of her because last week she struggled but now she is starting to get the hang of it. I could not be prouder as both our divers are incredible athletes and easy to coach.”

The Vaquero divers return to action on Friday, April 7 in the prestigious Pasadena Invitational.