Gina Jacobson Earns Third Win in Two Days for SBCC Diving

Diving

SBCC freshman Gina Jacobson took first place in the 1- and 3-meter diving competitions on Saturday in WSC No. 1 at the Ventura Aquatic Center.

It was the third win in two days for Jacobson, a freshman from Madison, Wisconsin. She totaled 217.65 points and teammate Ashley Dettmann was second with 191.65 points. Stephanie Rodriguez of L.A. Pierce was third with 136.90.

Jacobson won the 3-meter springboard as well, racking up 214.25 points.

This is the first year that SBCC has competed in women’s diving. The points Jacobson and Dettmann collected on Saturday will be added to SBCC’s total for WSC swim meet No. 1 on Friday, March 4 at College of the Canyons.

“It was a great meet for us, I’m so proud of our divers,” said coach Trish Salvatore. “It was another challenging event because of wind and cold but they put their best foot forward and pulled in some great points for the team.”

The Vaqueros will compete in the second WSC diving meet on Friday, March 3 at the Ventura Aquatic Center.