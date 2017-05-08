Gina Jacobson, Teodor Velikov Honored as Athletes of the Week

Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table

The Athletes of the Week came from the pool at the final Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table press luncheon of the 2016-17 school year.

SBCC diver Gina Jacobson and swimmer Teodor Velikov of Dos Pueblos were named the award winners at Monday’s Round Table press luncheon at Harry’s Plaza Cafe.

Velikov sparked Dos Pueblos to the title at the Channel League Championships, which enabled the Chargers to share the overall title with San Marcos. The UCSB-bound senior won the 200 (1:42.16) and 100 freestyle (46.04) events and anchored the winning 400 free relay to a CIF automatic time of 3:13.40.

Jacobson won the community college state championship in the 1-meter board and scored 246.85 points to break a nine-year-old state record. She also placed third in the 3-meter event and earned All-American honors. The points she scored for the Vaqueros helped them finish fourth in the team competition.

The honorable mention choices for the award include, Kento Perera (San Marcos tennis), Bennett Reichard (San Marcos golf), Evan Kling (Dos Pueblos baseball), Travis Pierce (Bishop Diego baseball), Erica Schroeder (San Marcos track), Reese Ellestad (SBCC swimming) and Piper Smith (San Marcos swimming).

