Ginger T. Locker-Pommerville, formerly of Santa Barbara, 1923-2015

Posted on December 30, 2015 | 3:54 p.m.

Source: Family of Ginger T. Locker-Pommerville

Ginger T. Locker-Pommerville, formerly of Santa Barbara, died unexpectedly on Dec. 7, 2015, from pneumonia / COPD at age 92 years, 17 days from her 93rd birthday!

She was born Ginger Thelma Couillard on Dec. 24, 1923, in the Wisconsin area, with a family history that went back to the Menominee Indians.

Ginger experienced the hardest of times during the Great Depression.

Ginger married Arthur Locker (deceased), raising two children and moving to Santa Barbara, California, in the 1950s.

Over the years, Ginger was to remarry again to Wallace Pommerville (deceased), both moving to the Lake Isabella area, where they lived together until Wallace's death in 1985.

Ginger remained in the Lake Isabella area.

Ginger loved nature and kept herself strong taking the greatest pleasure in her yard and feeding of the many wildlife animals, including her dogs.

Our thanks go out to the Burlington Home/Hospice, John Kudding, and her friends in the area for their support and care.