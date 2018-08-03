Girl, 16, Dies and Sister Injured in Solo-Vehicle Crash East of Santa Maria

A 16-year-old girl died and her sister received major injuries after a crash east of Santa Maria, California Highway Patrol Officer Efrem Moore said Friday.

At approximately 7 p.m. Thursday, a man, Antonio Perez-Cortes, flagged down an American Medical Response ambulance near the intersection of Betteravia and Telephone roads, Moore said.

Perez-Cortes had his stepchildren in the vehicle and was transporting them to Marian Regional Medical Center after an earlier solo-vehicle crash off Tepusquet Road.

The crash reportedly occurred on Autumn Road, 2 miles east of Tepusquet Road.

The driver of the vehicle, Jane DeJesus, 20, of Santa Maria, received major injuries in the crash while her 16-year-old sister was ejected from the 2019 Kia Sportage.

The teen also received major injuries and died at the hospital, Moore said.

They were not wearing seat belts at the time of the crash, Moore added.

Drugs or alcohol were not suspected of being factors in the incident.

The name of the 16-year-old girl who died was not released.

