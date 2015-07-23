Girl Airlifted to Santa Barbara Hospital After Crash Near VAFB

Advice

A 7-year-old girl was taken by a CalStar medical helicopter to Santa Barbara County Cottage Hospital on Thursday after a single-vehicle crash on Highway 1 south of Firefighter Road, the California Highway Patrol said.

A silver Nissan 200SX was northbound on Highway 1, south of Firefighter Road near Vandenberg Air Force Base’s main gate, at 11:30 a.m. when driver Nancy Santos, 20, of Lompoc allowed the vehicle to drift to the left onto the center median, Officer John Ortega said.

Santos over-corrected to the right, causing the vehicle to drift across the northbound lanes onto the right shoulder.

It continued to the right, down a dirt embankment, and overturnedeast of the shoulder for northbound Highway 1, Ortega said.

Santos was taken by American Medical Response ambulance to Marian Regional Medical Center with moderate injuries.

A 1-year-old child, Noah Sykeo, of Santa Maria who had no apparent injuries, also went to Marian.

Isabella Sykeo, 7, of Santa Maria received moderate injuries and was flown to Cottage Hospital.

The driver and two passengers were using safety equipment, the CHP said.

Alcohol and drugs did not appear to be a factor in this collision, Ortega added.

