One Girl Arrested, Another Sent to Hospital After Fight at Santa Ynez High School

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | April 4, 2017

A fight between two Santa Ynez Valley Union High School girls landed one under arrest and sent another to the hospital, according to Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the high school campus just before 10 a.m. Tuesday regarding a fight on campus, said sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover.

Two students were involved in a fight near the girls’ locker room, Hoover said.

One student sustained injuries and was transported to Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital, and later discharged, Hoover said.

The second girl was arrested on felony battery charges, and booked into Santa Maria Juvenile Hall, Hoover added.

Due to their ages, the girls' names were not released.

The Sheriff's Office and the Santa Ynez High School administration are investigating the incident, she said.

“None of us at Santa Ynez High School take this incident lightly," Principal Mark Swanitz said. "Student safety is our top priority. I can assure you that the school’s disciplinary response will be vigorous and appropriate.”

Counselors will be available Wednesday for teachers and students who may have been negatively affected by Tuesday's incident. 

