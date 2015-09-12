Girl Seriously Injured In Freak Accident at Lompoc Football Stadium

Advice

A young girl suffered a serious head injury after football training equipment fell on her Friday night at Huyck Stadium at Lompoc High School.

A CalStar medical helicopter transported the 8-year-old girl to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital after the incident.

Lompoc Fire Capt. Mark Bray said the girl was playing on a blocking sled — equipment used to train football players — when it tipped over and fell on her head.

The helicopter landed on the football field at approximately 10 p.m. so the girl could be loaded onto the aircraft.

The girl’s identity was not disclosed and no further information on her condition was available Saturday.

The incident occurred during Lompoc’s 63-0 win over Nordhoff High.

