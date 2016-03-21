Girl Rock SB to Host First Annual Estate Sale Fundraiser

Girls Rock SB is hosting its first annual estate sale from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday, April 9, 2016, at 105 Pomar Lane in Montecito.

The event will feature numerous unique treasures, and the proceeds will support local music programs.

If you’re eager to shop early, attend the early-bird event from 5-7 p.m. Friday, April 8, for an admission fee of $20.

In addition to holding the sale, Girls Rock SB is also seeking donated items to stock the shelves. To donate items, send an email to [email protected]. Item pick-ups are available.

All profits from the event go towards supporting the Girls Rock SB program, which helps girls ages 7-17 build self-esteem and find their voices through music education and performance, empowerment workshops, positive role models and leadership skill building.

— Rachel Joyce represents Girls Rock SB.