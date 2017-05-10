Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 6:30 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Girl Scout Camporee Theme Takes Page from Dr. Seuss

By Mina Lajevardi for Girl Scouts of California’s Central Coast | May 10, 2017 | 11:00 a.m.

Girls Scouts of California’s Central Coast recently held its bi-annual Kaleidoscope camporee for Junior through Ambassador Girl Scouts in Santa Barbara County.

Santa Barbara County Girl Scout troops participate in Kaleidoscope. Click to view larger
Santa Barbara County Girl Scout troops participate in Kaleidoscope. (Girl Scouts of California’s Central Coast)

Held every other year, Kaleidoscope attracts some 2,000 girls and adults, plus event volunteers. This year’s event had a Dr. Seuss theme — Oh, the Places We’ll Go.

Scouts who attended hailed from troops across six counties: Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, Ventura, Santa Cruz, San Benito and Monterey.

Camporee weekend activities included: tent-camping, skill challenges, workshops, SWAPS (small crafts made by hand to trade with or give to other Scouts), songs, games, a cook-off, Saturday evening program, and an all-camps service project.

The skill challengers, which were a big part of the experience, covered camping, compass- and map-reading, fire-building, first aid, flag ceremony, National Parks, knots, lashing, mega challenges (backpacking), survival, and a take-action project display.

Five different workshops also were offered, including arts and crafts with a Dr. Seuss and a travel theme, plus songs and games.

— Mina Lajevardi for Girl Scouts of California’s Central Coast.

 
