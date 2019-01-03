It’s Cookie Season for Girl Scouts of California’s Central Coast – Sweet!

Girl Scouts of California’s Central Coast Wednesday launched the 2019 Girl Scout Cookie season, celebrating the largest financial investment in girls annually in the United States and a powerful entrepreneurship incubator for the next generation of female leaders.

At a time when girls’ needs and issues collect fewer than eight cents of every dollar granted by philanthropic foundations in the country, every Girl Scout Cookie purchase is key to supporting the change-makers of today and tomorrow.

Research shows that female-founded start-ups generate more revenue over time and per dollar than male-founded start-ups, but only 17 percent of start-ups are female-founded.

Given that more than half (53 percent) of female entrepreneurs and business owners are Girl Scout alums, supporting Girl Scouts as they make sales and learn essential business skills is key to ensuring our country has a strong workforce and economy.

Through the Girl Scout Cookie Program, girls not only discover their inner leadership potential but also use their earnings to power experiences for themselves and their troops, including travel, outdoor adventure, and science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) programming.

Many girls put the money toward impactful community projects right in their own backyards, from supporting animal shelters and food banks to working with local and state legislators to change laws.

And the cookie program’s benefits are many: A recent Girl Scout Research Institute study found two out of three girls who participate in the program learn five crucial skills — goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills, and business ethics — while doing incredible things for themselves and their communities.

The proceeds stay local, meaning that when consumers buy cookies that come from a registered Girl Scout only, they’re giving back to the wider community.

From creating after-school programs to changing national legislation, Girl Scouts are doing remarkable things made possible by every cookie sale. But, cookie proceeds alone aren’t enough to power the Girl Scout movement; investing in girls is important year-round.

“The Girl Scout Cookie Program is the largest girl-led entrepreneurial program in the world,” said Tammie Helmuth, council CEO. “It teaches our girls what it takes to be successful, providing them with the skills that businesses need in their employees and the world needs in their leaders.

“When you support your local Girl Scouts, girls learn that they accomplish any goal they set their minds to. Ask cookie sellers about the Smart Cookie app and you will be amazed at the tools they have to run their cookie business.”

And Girl Scouts of California’s Central Coast is celebrating a tasty new way to support young female entrepreneurs with a recently debuted Girl Scout cookie added to the 2019 lineup — Caramel Chocolate Chip. The new variety joins classics like Thin Mints, Caramel deLites and Shortbread varieties.

Caramel Chocolate Chip features caramel, semisweet chocolate chips, and a hint of sea salt in a chewy gluten-free cookie. It is offered in select Girl Scout council markets for as long as supplies last.

Like other gluten-free products, Caramel Chocolate Chip cookies may be priced higher than other Girl Scout Cookies, reflecting the cost of production.

Girl Scouts who participate in the cookie program this season will have a chance to win the Cookie Entrepreneur Experience of a lifetime featuring the DC Super Hero Girls by entering the Cookie Pro contest.

GSUSA has joined with DC Super Hero Girls to inspire Girl Scouts to be smart and courageous as everyday super heroes. The contest will highlight and reward exceptional cookie bosses who take the lead, set high goals, bring positive change to their communities, and learn entrepreneurial skills.

To learn more about the contest and to enter, visit www.girlscouts.org/cookiepro.

To find Girl Scouts selling cookies near you, visit www.girlscoutcookies.org. To join or volunteer in Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, Ventura, Santa Cruz, San Benito or Monterey counties, visit http://www.girlscoutsccc.org.

— Kathryn Jordahl for Girl Scouts of California’s Central Coast.