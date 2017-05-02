Girl Scout Council Names Board, Presents Service Awards

Girl Scouts of California's Central Coast (GSCCC) has named its new Board of Directors, representing communities throughout the council. Board members were installed at GSCCC’s 2017 Annual Meeting in Aptos on April 22.

They are: Dwayne Carey, Woodland Hills; Hayley Civian, Aptos; Genevieve Evans-Taylor, Camarillo; Mark Lisa, Templeton; Danielle McCaffery, Santa Barbara; and Ryan Van Ommerren, Thousand Oaks.

Sue Roth of Santa Cruz was appointed to serve on the executive committee as the inaugural vice chair of the newly formed membership connection committee.

“This year, GSCCC created a new bylaw-required committee, the membership connection committee, that allows direct flow of information to and from the board and CEO directly to our membership,” said Jody Skenderian, interim CEO of GSCCC.

“We believe this committee will help us create a new level of communication that helps unite us as one entity for the benefit of all of our Council’s Girl Scouts,” she said.

“We are pleased to welcome our new board members to the team, as well as those who will be serving a second term to continue our council’s mission,” said Board Chair Tammie Helmuth.

“Their expertise in their respective fields will help us achieve the strategic growth objectives and goals we have established for our council for the upcoming year,” Helmuth said.

Those continuing in their existing board member roles during the coming term are Helmuth of Ventura; vice chair Lupita Renteria-Galvan of Salinas; secretary Crystal Evans of Simi Valley; and treasurer Ashley Ogden of Paso Robles.

Second-term board members at large include: Kalpana Iyer of Thousand Oaks; Keisha Frost of Capitola; Susan Murata of Thousand Oaks and Jamie Ruffing of Santa Barbara.

New board development committee members were also installed.

Second-term members Debbie Holler of Newbury Park, and Mariann Novarina of Monterey. Crystal Evans and Kalpana Iyer, both of Thousand Oaks, will continue their existing roles on the Board Development Committee.

National Delegates 2017- 20 were installed in preparation for Girl Scouts of the USA’s national G.I.R.L. 2017 convention to be held in Columbus, Ohio, in October. They are: Lily Hargett, Natalie McCaffery and Emily Ramirez – girl delegates.

Also, Sue Roth – adult delegate; Skenderian – interim CEO, GSCCC; Helmuth – board chair, GSCCC; and Ashley Ogden – treasurer, GSCCC.

Volunteer of Excellence awards went to Katherine Brown from Service Unit 155 in Coastal Redwoods; Pam Caine from Service Unit 356 in Monterey Bay; and Laurie Bend, also from Service Unit 356 in Monterey Bay.

Volunteer of Excellence Awards recognize those who've contributed outstanding service in support of the council’s mission delivery to girl and adult members.

Appreciation pins, which recognize exemplary service in support of delivering the Girl Scout Leadership Experience, were given to Kristin Escalle from Service Unit 452 in San Luis Obispo, and Dawn Scearcy of Service Unit 553 in Valley of the Flowers.

To join or volunteer in Santa Cruz, San Benito, Monterey, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara or Ventura County, visit http://www.girlscoutsccc.org.

— Mina Lajevardi for Girl Scouts of California’s Central Coast.