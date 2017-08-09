Sunday, June 24 , 2018, 4:28 pm | Overcast 68º

 
 
 
 

MOXI Museum, Girl Scouts Formulate New Science Patch

Activities designed to promote STEM-based studies, careers

Girl Scouts USA CEO Sylvia Acevedo (left) tries out the Heartbeat Drum exhibit with a local scout at MOXI.
Girl Scouts USA CEO Sylvia Acevedo (left) tries out the Heartbeat Drum exhibit with a local scout at MOXI. (Girl Scouts of California’s Central Coast)
By Martha Swanson for MOXI Museum | August 9, 2017 | 10:40 a.m.

Girl Scouts of California’s Central Coast (GSCCC) and MOXI, The Wolf Museum of Exploration + Innovation have teamed up to offer a new Girl Scout patch, the council’s own GSCCC MOXI patch.

This patch program provides girls and troops of all levels an interesting way to engage with the exhibits at MOXI, 125 State St., Santa Barbara.

To earn the patch, Girl Scouts can download the program at https://www.girlscoutsccc.net/Program%20Events/MOXI_patch.pdf and take steps to Discover, Connect and Take Action.
 
“By using hands-on, STEM-based activities, Girl Scouts of all ages can make the connection between what they are learning and the outcome,” said Jody Skenderian, CEO/Girl Scouts of California’s Central Coast.

“It’s an interactive experience that will help foster a curiosity for science as girls collaborate with each other and create their own projects,” Skenderian said.
 
Once girls in Girl Scouting complete the patch activities, they fill out a form and get information on buying the patch.
 
“We are so excited to have a MOXI patch with Girl Scouts and a new way to connect with girls throughout the region who are the next generation of innovators and critical thinkers,” said Ron Skinner, director of Education at MOXI.

“Our hope is that members of area troops will be inspired to pursue further science-related studies, hobbies or careers while working toward earning their patch at MOXI,” he said.
 
On July 6, Girl Scouts of the USA CEO Sylvia Acevedo toured MOXI to promote STEM awareness and the GSCCC MOXI patch program.

A rocket scientist with a passion for leading transformations and solving problems, Acevedo shared her story of growing up as a Girl Scout Brownie and becoming an engineer and rocket scientist as a result of her curiosity for science and astronomy.
 
To learn more about programs made available by Girl Scouts of California’s  Central Coast, visit www.girlscoutsccc.org.
 
MOXI, The Wolf Museum of Exploration + Innovation is open daily 10 a.m.-5 p.m. For more information, visit moxi.org or contact MOXI, 770-5000.

To join or volunteer in Santa Cruz, San Benito, Monterey, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara or Ventura County, visit: http://www.girlscoutsccc.org.

— Martha Swanson for MOXI Museum.

 

