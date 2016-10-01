Girl Scout Troop Earns Bronze Award for Recruitment Project

Girl Scout Troop 50016, currently fifth- and sixth-graders from St. Raphael School in Goleta, has completed activities to earn their Bronze Award. The Bronze Award is a leadership project in which the girls focused on improving something within the Girl Scout or local community.

For their project, the girls decided to focus their efforts on organizing a recruitment/information event at their school. They organized stations and taught girls in grades pre-kindergarten through sixth songs, crafts and games that have been an important part of their experience while reviewing what a typical meeting looked like.

In addition, the Scouts put together videos, crafts and posters to highlight their troop activities. These items will be showcased at an upcoming Girl Scout Council recruitment event called Girls Night Out from 7-8 p.m. Oct. 27 at Girls Inc., 4973 Hollister Ave., Goleta.

To learn more about Girl Scout troops at St. Raphael School, contact troop leader Stephanie Carlyle, 403-1380. For information about Girl Scouts within Santa Barbara County, contact Lauren Hanson, membership manager, 232-3995.

Stephanie Carlyle for the Girl Scout Troop 50016.