Girl Scouts’ Annual Cookie Season to Kick Off Saturday

This year, Girl Scouts from Goleta to Carpinteria will have eight varieties already in hand when they go knocking on the doors of friends, neighbors, family members and supporters.

The 75 troops in the Santa Barbara area will be piloting the direct sale method for selling Girl Scout cookies to earn money for troop activities and service projects while learning important business skills such as goal-setting, budgeting and business ethics.

About 75,000 boxes of Thin Mints, Caramel deLites, Shortbread, Peanut Butter Sandwiches, Peanut Butter Patties, Lemonades, Thanks-a-Lot, and Cranberry Citrus Crisps will be available for purchase for $4 per box. Gluten Free Chocolate Chip Shortbread available during boothing only.

The 75,000 cookie boxes will be received, sorted and distributed to Girl Scout troops on Tuesday at the Earl Warren Showgrounds.

Cookie sales will officially begin Saturday, with booth sales Feb. 14 through March 16. National Girl Scout Cookie Day is Feb. 7.

— Tammy Gentry is the vice president of marketing for the Girl Scouts of California's Central Coast.