Girl Scouts of California’s Central Coast Taps Jody Skenderian as Interim CEO

Girl Scouts of California’s Central Coast (GSCCC) has announced that Jody Skenderian is the council’s interim CEO.

Skenderian, who most recently served as GSCCC’s chief development officer, has been responsible for the council’s fund development, product sales and marketing and communications efforts.

Skenderian has more than two decades of experience building and leading business development and community relations teams for Fortune 1000 companies. She succeeds Gina Jaeger, who served as CEO since 2013.

“Jody brings a strong background of community relations, business development, and nonprofit leadership experience to the role and I look forward to her collaboration on the Board,” said Tammie Helmuth, GSCCC's board chair. “We are excited to embark on our council’s next chapter.”

Jaeger will continue to work with Girl Scouts as the North Atlantic regional director of USA Girl Scouts based in Italy.

“I am honored to assume the role of interim CEO at Girl Scouts of California’s Central Coast,” said Skenderian, who is a Girl Scout alumna and mother of a Cadette.

“I look forward to continuing to implement the strategic plan for the council, and helping to advance and strengthen our organization over the six counties our council serves,” she said.

Skenderian's background includes holding adjunct teaching positions for local colleges and universities including Santa Barbara City College and Ventura College.

She has served on two Ventura County nonprofit boards, chaired the Channel Islands Ice Center's Capital Campaign Feasibility Study and recently served a two-year term for the Ventura County Board of Supervisors Women's Economic Roundtable as chair.

Skenderian holds an M.A. in political science from San Francisco State University and a B.A. from California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo.

— Mina Lajevardi for Girl Scouts of California’s Central Coast.