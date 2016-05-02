Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 4:51 pm | Fair 73º

 
 
 
 

Girl Scouts Troop 50124 Plan Pet Supply Drive, Bake Sale to Benefit Humane Society

By Paula Cassin for Girl Scouts Troop 50124 | updated logo | May 2, 2016 | 10:40 a.m.

The 11 year olds of Girl Scouts Troop 50124 have organized a pet supply drive and bake sale on behalf of the Santa Barbara Humane Society

The public is invited to join the troop Saturday, May 7, 2016, to help the Humane Society. The collection of fifth-grade Girl Scouts will be in front of the Pet House store, next to Trader Joe’s, collecting pet supplies and donations.

The Scouts will also have a bake sale (stocked with plenty of people food) to raise additional money for the Humane Society.

Pet supply donations may be purchased at Pet House or brought from home. If you don’t have pet-specific items, just collect up any unwanted blankets or towels and drop them off, as the Humane Society always need more of them. 

Troop 50124 will be on location and accepting donations from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 7.

For more details, visit the pet supply drive Facebook event page.

Paula Cassin represents Girl Scouts Troop 50124.

 
