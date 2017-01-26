Girl Struck By Vehicle Near Pioneer Valley High School in Santa Maria

A Pioneer Valley High School student received minor injuries Thursday afternoon when she was struck by a vehicle near the campus.

At 3 p.m., officers were dispatched to an injury traffic crash on Panther Drive, which runs in front of the Santa Maria Valley’s newest high school.

Officers found a girl down in the roadway, and learned she had been struck by a southbound vehicle while crossing the roadway.

“The juvenile sustained minor injuries and was transported to a local medical facility,” police said.

Alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor in this incident, police said.

“We remind motorists and pedestrians to use caution in and around schools throughout the day. Pedestrians are encouraged to use crosswalks,” police said.

This marked the second injury incident involving a high school pedestrian this week.

On Monday, a 17-year-old girl suffered major injuries when she was struck by a vehicle at Camino Colegio and Miller Street in front of Miller Elementary School and blocks from Santa Maria High School.

The girl, a 12th-grader at Santa Maria High, was in stable condition at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital after undergoing surgery, according to Kenny Klein, spokesman for the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District

The incident Thursday involved a girl in the 10th grade. She was taken to Marian Regional Medical Center, for treatment but her condition was not available.

The district planned to issue a notification to parents about Thursday’s incident, Klein said

“We do not recommend crossing Panther Drive at any time,” Klein added.

The city of Santa Maria recently released pedestrian safety videos that are available on the city’s YouTube channel, with links to the English and Spanish versions included on the Police Department's Twitter page Thursday.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.