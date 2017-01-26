Monday, April 23 , 2018, 6:15 am | Fog/Mist 55º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Girl Struck By Vehicle Near Pioneer Valley High School in Santa Maria

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | January 26, 2017 | 6:05 p.m.

A Pioneer Valley High School student received minor injuries Thursday afternoon when she was struck by a vehicle near the campus. 

At 3 p.m., officers were dispatched to an injury traffic crash on Panther Drive, which runs in front of the Santa Maria Valley’s newest high school.

Officers found a girl down in the roadway, and learned she had been struck by a southbound vehicle while crossing the roadway.

“The juvenile sustained minor injuries and was transported to a local medical facility,” police said. 

Alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor in this incident, police said.

“We remind motorists and pedestrians to use caution in and around schools throughout the day. Pedestrians are encouraged to use crosswalks,” police said.

This marked the second injury incident involving a high school pedestrian this week.

On Monday, a 17-year-old girl suffered major injuries when she was struck by a vehicle at Camino Colegio and Miller Street in front of Miller Elementary School and blocks from Santa Maria High School.

The girl, a 12th-grader at Santa Maria High, was in stable condition at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital after undergoing surgery, according to Kenny Klein, spokesman for the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District 

The incident Thursday involved a girl in the 10th grade. She was taken to Marian Regional Medical Center, for treatment but her condition was not available.

The district planned to issue a notification to parents about Thursday’s incident, Klein said

“We do not recommend crossing Panther Drive at any time,” Klein added. 

The city of Santa Maria recently released pedestrian safety videos that are available on the city’s YouTube channel, with links to the English and Spanish versions included on the Police Department's Twitter page Thursday.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 