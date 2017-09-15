Girl Struck By Vehicle Walking to School in Santa Maria

A 12-year-old girl struck by a car while walking to school in Santa Maria was airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital on Friday.

Just before 8 a.m., Santa Maria police and fire departments were dispatched to West Main Street and Thornburg Street.

The girl initially was taken Marian Regional Medical Center, where a CalStar medical helicopter transported her to Santa Barbara for treatment.

She reportedly attends El Camino Junior High School.

Additional details were not immediately available

