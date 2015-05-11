Teen Girl Suffers Moderate Injuries in 30-Foot Fall from Cliff in Goleta

16-year-old complains of back and neck pain after landing on the beach at Santa Barbara Shores County Park

A 16-year-old girl suffered moderate injuries Monday morning after a 30-foot fall from a cliff onto the beach below in Goleta.

At 10:56 a.m., emergency dispatch received a call reporting a fall victim off a cliff at Santa Barbara Shores County Park, according to Capt. Dave Zaniboni of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

A county fire engine, truck company and battalion chief responded to the scene, along with Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputies and an AMR ambulance.

After arriving, they found a 16-year-old girl on the beach who had fallen 30 feet from the cliff above, near the end of Santa Barbara Shores, off of Santa Barbara Shores Drive. It's near the Goleta Butterfly Grove, where the call was initially dispatched.

"The victim was complaining of neck and back pain" and suffered moderate injuries, Zaniboni said. Emergency crews were able to stabilize the girl's spine and bring her up the cliff in a Stokes basket.

The girl was transported via ambulance to Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital for treatment, Zaniboni said.

