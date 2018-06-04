Monday, June 4 , 2018, 2:06 am | Overcast with Haze 57º

 
 
 
 

Girls’ Tennis: Channel League Doubles Tournament Gets Under Way

By Liz Frech for the Channel League | October 30, 2013 | 8:39 p.m.

The Channel League Doubles Tournament in girls' tennis got under way Wednesday at San Marcos High School.

Again, we saw incredible performances by those representing the Channel League schools. All matches began at 2 p.m.

Two matches went the distance and kept us guessing until the end: the first-round match of No. 8 Maija Saarinen/Megan Flemming (Buena) vs. Heather Cano/Megan Eckert (Dos Pueblos), and second round match of No. 4 Amber Sharpe/Helena Lee (Dos Pueblos) vs. No. 6 Renee Handley/Alexis Flores (San Marcos).

Seeds

» 1. Megan Grant/Lisa Santry (Santa Barbara)
» 2. Karina Thornton/Lexy Gulden (Santa Barbara)
» 3. Amber Sharpe/Helena Lee (Dos Pueblos)
» 4. Hailey deBoer/Kelli Martindale (Santa Barbara)
» 5. Katie Yang/KC Egger (Dos Pueblos)
» 6. Renee Handley/Alexis Flores (San Marcos)
» 7. Summer Bosse/Carly McDaniel (San Marcos)
» 8. Maija Saarinen/Megan Flemming (Buena)

Round 1 Results

» Grant/Santry (SB) def Julia Frohling/Alyssa Katich (SM) 62, 62
» Saarinen/Flemming (B) def Megan Eckert/Heather Cano (DP) 64, 46,62
» Yang/Egger (DP) def Megan White/Monica Juker (B) 60 60
» deBoer/Martindale (SB) def Paige Colston/Sophia Krummrich 62 60
» Sharpe/Lee (DP) def Emma Birch/Lisa Perrett (B) 60 61
» Handley/Flores (SM) def Reilly Bidebach/Siena Worthy (Ventura)  62 61
» Bosse/McDaniel (SM) def Sasha Poirier/Celeste Bujold (V) 63 62
» Thornton/Gulden (SB) def Aanavi Karandikar/Kinsley Shinn (SM) 60 60

Round 2 Results

» Grant/Santry (SB) def Saarinen/Flemming (B) 61 62
» Yang/Egger (DP) def deBoer/Martindale (SB) 62 63
» Sharpe/Lee (DP) def Handley/Flores (SM) 63, 67(6), 61
» Thornton/Gulden (SB) def Bosse/McDaniel (SM) 60 61

Thursday at Santa Barbara Tennis Club

» 1:45 p.m. — semifinals of doubles, Grant/Santry (SB) vs. Yang/Egger (DP) and Thornton/Gulden (SB) vs Sharpe/Lee (DP)

» 3:15 p.m. — all SB singles final, Mattea Kilstofte vs. Madison Hale

» 3:15 p.m. — doubles final

— Liz Frech represents the Channel League.

