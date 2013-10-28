Girls’ Tennis: Channel League Singles Tournament in Full Swing

In spite of the changing weather on Monday, the Channel League Singles Tournament for girls tennis got under way on time at San Marcos High School.
Swirling winds, sprinkles and intermittent sunshine did not distract the players, who performed admirably and efficiently in Monday's two rounds.
Seeds
1. Mattea Kilstofte (Santa Barbara)
2. Madison Hale (Santa Barbara)
3. Katie Yang (Dos Pueblos)
4. KC Egger (Dos Pueblos)
5. Renee Handley (San Marcos)
6. Chloe Shott (San Marcos)
7. Maija Saarinen (Buena)
8. Gabrielle Goss (Santa Barbara)
Round 1 Results
Kilstofte (SB) def Katja Godebu (Ventura) 60 60
Goss (SB) def Delyla Rivera (B) 62 60
Handley (SM) def Megan White (B) 60 60
Egger (DP) def Amber Rowley (SM) 62 61
Yang (DP) def Aanavi Karandikar (SM) 60 60
Shott (DP) def Julia Frohling (SM) 60 60
Saarinen (B) def Sasha Shapiro (V) 60 60
Hale (SB) def Zoe Desario (V) 60 60
Round 2 Results
Kilstofte (SB) def Goss (SB) 60 61
Handley (SM) def Egger (DP) 2-6, 5-2, retired (inj)
Yang (DP) def Shott (DP) 60 62
Hale (SB) def Saarinen (B) 63 64
Semifinals
#1 Kilstofte (SB) vs #5 Handley (SM)
#2 Hale (SB) vs #3 Yang (DP)
The singles semifinals continue Tuesday at 3 p.m. at San Marcos High.
— Liz Frech represents the Channel League.