Girls Inc. 100 Committee Welcomes NASA Scientist to Help Raise Funds for STEM

32nd Annual Scholarship Luncheon aims to inspire the next generation of girls to pursue science, technology, engineering and math fields

The Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara 100 Committee welcomed more than 250 guests to its 32nd Annual Scholarship Luncheon which featured speaker Gretchen W. McClain, former NASA chief director of the International Space Station.

For the third year in a row, the event was held under a big white tent on the grounds of the Bella Vista Estate in Summerland, which was graciously donated by the Nesbitt family. Ursula Nesbitt attended the luncheon with her mother, Betty.

The 2017 event chair was Melody Taft, assisted by Girls Inc. leaders Executive Director Barbara Ben-Horin, 100 Committee president Stina Hans, board president Christi R. Sulzbach, and the board and committee members.

Event proceeds offset the $600,000 in financial assistance required to help 400 girls participate in Girls Inc. after-school and summer camp programming at the Goleta Valley and Santa Barbara centers. Last year, Girls Inc. served 1,500 girls ages 5 through 18.

The luncheon theme was “Inspiring the Next Generation of Girls in STEM,” which honored one of the core aspects of Girls Inc. programming, which encourages girls to pursue their curiosities, and educational and career interests in the fields of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM), where women are still under represented.

McClain tied her luncheon remarks to her own experiences as an engineer at NASA and other technology companies.

“We need to support our talented young girls by giving them opportunities to explore their passions, creativity and innovation in many areas, including math and science,” McClain said.

“I feel so fortunate to have worked in STEM fields that inspired and challenged me, specifically my time at NASA, exploring the unknown and working on the International Space Station, and working on one of the biggest challenges of our time, water,” she said.

“Take the time to celebrate the wins, not the mistakes you have made. I found a secret to my success, especially in a male-dominated field, was to stay a ‘rookie’ and to continue learning as much as I could. Get comfortable with being uncomfortable.”

In addition to her nine years at NASA, during which she was awarded the NASA Distinguished Service medal, McClain was the founding president and CEO of Xylem, an S&P 500 company and global water technology company.

She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Utah, and in 2015 received that institution’s Founders Award. McClain was also inducted into the Utah Technology Council Hall of Fame and is the first woman to receive this honor.

Girls Inc. members were at the event demonstrating STEM concepts and experiments to luncheon guests at tables on the lawn outside the event tent. Young women at the Girls Inc. Santa Barbara Center were also treated to a personal visit by McClain to the center’s “Gizmos & Gadgets” science class the day before the 100 Committee Luncheon.

The fundraiser also featured prize drawings and a live auction facilitated by Geoff Green from the Foundation for Santa Barbara City College.

Event sponsors included Genius $20,000 level R. Chad and Ginni Dreier, Stina Hans and Joel Kreiner, Connie and John Pearcy; Innovator $10,000 level Nurture Cottage; Trailblazer $5,000 level Belle Hahn Cohen, Perri Harcourt, Melody Taft, Montecito Bank & Trust, Women Connect4Good; Pioneer $2,500 level Betsy Manger; Mentor $1,500 level Meg Burnham, Stefanie Sohn Jackson and David Jackson, Christy Kelso, Connie Kennelly, Eileen Mielko, Val and Bob Montgomery, Phyllis Mozilo, Nasif, Hicks, Harris & Co. LLP, Lynn Scarlett and Maryan Schall.

For 32 years, the 100 Committee, women dedicated to the mission of inspiring all girls to be strong, smart, and bold, has provided financial support for Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara. The committee’s primary focus is to raise scholarship money to help girls ages 5-18. Their signature fundraising event, held each spring, has consistently raised more than $200,000 each year.

The committee members for 2017 include President Stina Hans, Melody Taft, Elisa Atwill, Nydia Cardot, Ginni Dreier, Erin Graffy, Mary Hampson, Perri Harcourt, Victoria F. Hines, Christy Kelso, Connie Kennelly, June Kjaempe, Diana Starr Langley, Maria Long, Carrie Lundquist, Anne Luther, Diana MacFarlane, Carol Marsch, Lily Marx, Mary Ellen McCammon, Janet McCann, Kathleen McCarthy, Eileen Mielko, Val Montgomery, Revae Moran, Connie Pearcy, Lynn Pearl, Carole Ridding, Connie Rishwain, Judy Robertson, Lois Rosen, Leslie Schneiderman, Suzi Schomer, Marsha St. Clair, Susan St. John, Christi Sulzbach, Nina Terzian, Caroline Thompson, Anne Towbes, Nancy Wall, Carol Scott Wathen, and Diane Zipperstein.

Through research-based, data-driven educational and enrichment programs, Girls Inc. provides life-changing experiences and solutions to the unique challenges that girls face, fostering their growth into healthy, educated, independent women and orienting them toward a bright and successful future.

For more information visit the website or contact Kristen Weaver, marketing and communications manager at 805.963.4757 x14 or [email protected]

