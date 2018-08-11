Girls Inc. After School Program | ParentNooz

After school prgram for girls and teens that teaches new skills, creativity, and team building, with well-trained and caring staff members

As a part of Noozhawk's 2018 ParentNooz After-School Activity Guide, Noozhawk visited Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara to learn more about their after-school program.

Girls Inc.'s structured after-school program, delivered in a pro-girl environment by trained mentoring professionals, focuses on the unique needs of girls and equips them to grow up healthy, educated, and independent.

