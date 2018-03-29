Girls Inc. Alumna to Speak at Women of Inspiration Event

Girls Inc. of Carpinteria will celebrate empowering women and girls at its annual Women of Inspiration luncheon, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Monday, April 16, at the Girls Inc. campus, 5315 Foothill Road.

The 2018 Women of Inspiration Award will honor the memory of Nancy Koppelman, a global activist, local visionary, and advocate for women’s rights.

Karina Jougla, an alumna of the organization and 2011 Girls Inc. National Scholar, will be the keynote speaker.

Jougla credits her time at Girls Inc. of Carpinteria with providing her the inspiration, confidence and opportunities that have led to her success.

She graduated from Columbia University in 2016. She now serves as a marketing associate for Doctors Without Borders.

“Each year, our Women of Inspiration luncheon celebrates the achievements of powerhouse women who are using their voice to create social change,” said Victoria Juarez, executive director of Girls Inc. of Carpinteria.

“We are thrilled to hear from one of our own this year; Karina was inspired by the female role models she saw through Girls Inc. who encouraged her to pursue her passions," Juarez said.

"Her role quickly transformed into being one of those very role models for other young girls and we are proud to see her continuing to affect change in the world day after day,” she said.



Jougla joined Girls Inc. of Carpinteria when she was five. In high school, she was nominated to be a National Teen Advisor with Girl Up, a United Nations Foundation campaign that raises awareness and funds for young girls in underserved communities.

Jougla traveled to Moscow in 2013 to represent Girl Up at the annual summit and has since shared the stage with world leaders.



She received a total of $35,000 in scholarships throughout her time at Girls Inc., including the National Scholar recognition, making it financially possible for her to attend college.

Columbia became her dream school after she learned about and visited the university for the first time through a Girls Inc. trip to New York.

Jougla’s experiences with Girls Inc. and Girl Up cultivated her interest in advocating for international human rights and gender equality. The connections she developed at Girl Up led her to her position at Doctors Without Borders.

"From discovering my voice, to the ability to envision myself as the small town girl moving to a big city, to the financial support that led me there, so much of what I’m doing today traces back to my time at Girls Inc.,” said Jougla.

“I really mean it when I say my years at Girls Inc. were a transformative, life-changing experience that shaped my career interests, led me to my dream school, and served as a launchpad for everything that followed,” she said.

Jougla made her first appearance on the Women of Inspiration stage during her senior year of high school, to introduce one of the speakers.

“I remember being so inspired by the speakers when I attended the luncheon in high school,” she said.

“I am excited and honored to return to the same stage where I developed my public speaking skills and to follow in the footsteps of the women who motivated me,” she said.

Koppelman’s passion for social equality began when she was a college student working in the women’s health care movement.

She became a member of the Democratic National Committee in 2007 and served on President Barack Obama’s national finance and election committee throughout his time in office.

Koppelman served as co-chair of the Women of Inspiration luncheon for several years and was a longtime supporter of the organization.

She also served as an ambassador for UCSB’s Arts & Lectures; was a key board member of Direct Relief International; co-founded the Global Neighbhoorhood Fund; and served on the advisory boards of the Aspen Brain Lab, The Aspen Institute and One Heart World-Wide.

“Nancy was a fearless champion and crusader for women and girls locally and globally,” said Juarez. “She was an inspirational force whose passion for life and enthusiastic spirit had no borders.

"We are endlessly grateful for her support of our mission and for showing everyone what it means to be a strong, smart and bold woman.”



This year’s Women of Inspiration event co-chairs are Susan Caine and Theresa Huerta.

In honor of the resilient 805 community, tickets to the luncheon will be complimentary to celebrate the power of strong communities and the power of collaboration.

Lunch is sponsored by friends and family of Girls Inc. Carpinteria and the board of directors.

RSVP is required. For more information or to reserve seats, contact Ericka Loza-Lopez, 684-6364 or [email protected] or visit www.girlsinc-carp.org.

— Daniella Alkobi for Girls Inc. Carpinteria.