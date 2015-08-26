Girls Inc. Board Member Tracy Jenkins Rises to Take on Interim CEO Position

Advice

Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara is pleased to announce that Tracy Jenkins, a member of the organization’s board of directors, has been appointed and has generously agreed to serve the organization as interim CEO.

A natural leader with a talent for entrepreneurship and community engagement, Jenkins is a devoted advocate for Girls Inc. and eager to advance the organization and lead it toward a bright future.

She brings with her an extensive background in business operations, marketing, sales and nonprofit management, along with a passion for involving herself in the community and inspiring young women and girls to reach their goals.

“Tracy Jenkins brings solid values and passion for the mission of Girls Inc., which is allowing us to continue this valuable work through a transition period,” said Christi Sulzbach, GIGSB board president. “We are enthusiastic about the candidates we are seeing as we search for our new CEO. In the interim, we were fortunate to have a board member with the skill base and passion who was willing to step aside and into the interim CEO position to help us manage our growth as we complete the process.”

Jenkins was elected to the GIGSB board of directors in 2012 after serving on several of the organization’s committees. Since then, she has served on the finance, strategic planning, marketing and development and executive committees, serving as chair of both finance and marketing, and also as secretary of the board.

Prior to working with Girls Inc., Jenkins served as an assistant girls track and cross country coach in St. Louis, Mo., where she led her teams to earn five individual state championships. She credits this experience with helping her discover a passion for mentoring young women and girls.

Prior to that, she worked as an independent sales representative, building sales in Southern California for brands such as TEVA, Josef Seibel, Etonic and Insport.

Jenkins holds a bachelor’s degree from Principia College in Illinois and completed the Fielding Graduate Institute program in nonprofit management.

She has been actively engaged in community and volunteer initiatives for many years, spearheading the implementation of an elementary school-based Latin learning program into her children's school and supporting educational advancement through parent and donor relations.

She is married to Stuart Jenkins, senior vice president of development and innovation at Deckers Outdoor Corporation. They live in Santa Barbara and have two children: J.J. and Jordan.

— Daniella Alkobi is a publicist representing Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara.