Girls Inc. Camp Ignite | ParentNooz

Summer camp for girls and teens that teaches them new skills, creativity, and team building, with well-trained and caring staff members

As a part of Noozhawk's 2018 ParentNooz Summer Camp Guide, Noozhawk visited Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara to learn more about Camp IGNITE and Camp IGNITE for teens.

Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara is celebrating 60 years in the community in 2018, and has been offering summer camp programming for more than 30 of these years. CAMP IGNITE is based on their core belief in the inherent potential of girls, which is at the heart of our mission to inspire all girls to be strong, smart and bold.

CAMP IGNITE serves as a passport of sorts to a range of activities while providing the consistency of one “home base” location, which parents and girls both appreciate. Girls participate in swimming, sports, field trips, team building and empowerment, leadership development, literacy, STEAM, adventure, cooking and nutrition, and the performing arts. CAMP IGNITE is for girls in grades K-6.

CAMP IGNITE for teens also offers college-prep activities and community service projects. Each week of camp features a different theme that incorporates a tenet of their mission (Strong, Smart and Bold). CAMP IGNITE for Teens is for girls in grades 7+.

For more information or to register, visit their website

