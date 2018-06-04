Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 10:34 am | Overcast 64º

 
 
 
 

Girls Inc. Camp Ignite | ParentNooz

Summer camp for girls and teens that teaches them new skills, creativity, and team building, with well-trained and caring staff members

(Mike McGee / Noozhawk photo)
By Mike McGee, Noozhawk Video Content Producer | @NoozhawkNews | June 4, 2018 | 9:53 a.m.
Mike McGee / Noozhawk video

As a part of Noozhawk's 2018 ParentNooz Summer Camp Guide, Noozhawk visited Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara to learn more about Camp IGNITE and Camp IGNITE for teens.

Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara is celebrating 60 years in the community in 2018, and has been offering summer camp programming for more than 30 of these years. CAMP IGNITE is based on their core belief in the inherent potential of girls, which is at the heart of our mission to inspire all girls to be strong, smart and bold.

CAMP IGNITE serves as a passport of sorts to a range of activities while providing the consistency of one “home base” location, which parents and girls both appreciate. Girls participate in swimming, sports, field trips, team building and empowerment, leadership development, literacy, STEAM, adventure, cooking and nutrition, and the performing arts. CAMP IGNITE is for girls in grades K-6.

CAMP IGNITE for teens also offers college-prep activities and community service projects. Each week of camp features a different theme that incorporates a tenet of their mission (Strong, Smart and Bold). CAMP IGNITE for Teens is for girls in grades 7+.

For more information or to register, visit their website by clicking here

Click here to subscribe to Noozhawk's YouTube channel.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 