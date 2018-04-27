Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 11:19 am | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

Girls Inc. Carpinteria Hosts Mariachi Encuentro Fundraiser

Take in tastes, sounds of Mexican culture at Cinco de Mayo event

Grupo Bella’s repertoire spans traditional mariachi to salsa.
Grupo Bella’s repertoire spans traditional mariachi to salsa. (Courtesy photo)
By Daniella Alkobi for Girls Inc. Carpinteria | April 27, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

Girls Inc. of Carpinteria will celebrate Cinco de Mayo with its 10th annual Mariachi Encuentro event, an evening of authentic Mexican food, music and culture, Saturday, May 5, at the Girls Inc. of Carpinteria campus, 5315 Foothill Road.

Live entertainment will feature Los Angeles-based Mariachi Garibaldi de Jaime Cuellar mariachi ensemble; Grupo Bella, an all-female group that will serenade guests during dinner; artist Patricia Martin; and Ballet Folklorico de Los Angeles.

Doors to the event open at 4:45 p.m. and dinner will be served at 5:15 p.m. This year’s event co-chairs are John Cerda and Theresa Huerta.

“Each year, Mariachi Encuentro brings together an incredible group of community members for an evening of dancing, award-winning music and delicious Mexican food,” said John Cerda, who serves on Girls Inc. of Carpinteria’s Board of Trustees.

“We are proud to mark 10 years of bringing this cultural event to the community and look forward to celebrating on Cinco de Mayo while raising funds for Girls Inc.’s mission to cultivate strong, confident and self-sufficient girls,” he said.

Tickets to the event are $45 for bleacher seating and $65 for reserved seating and include dinner. Tickets must be purchased in advance and will not be sold at the door. All proceeds will benefit Girls Inc. of Carpinteria’s programs.

Founded in 1994 by Jamie Cuellar, Mariachi Garibaldi began as a privately run community youth group. The ensemble gained popularity as one of the first youth mariachis to arise in Bakersfield.

Over the years, Mariachi Garibaldi has evolved into a premier mariachi band in California directed by Jimmy “El Pollo” Cuellar, a composer, arranger and multi-instrumentalist with three Grammy award nominations and three Grammy award wins.

The group has shared the stage with a number of mariachi ensembles and such artists as Latin Grammy award-winning artist Alejandro Fernandez and the late, Latin American music legend Juan Gabriel.

Grupo Bella uses mariachi instrumentation to perform different styles of music. Offering everything from traditional mariachi to salsa, the women who make up Grupo Bella have worked on Grammy-winning or nominated albums.

Their style and traditional apparel add a modern twist to the mariachi music and sound of this Los Angeles based group.

Martin has been performing with mariachi groups since she was 13. She has recorded two albums with Mariachi Reyna de Los Angeles and two solo albums, and played solo openings for such artists as the Icon of Mexican Ranchera Music and Vicente Fernandez.

Martin also has dedicated some 20 years to working with children with mental and physical disabilities.

Ballet Folklorico de Los Angeles was founded in 2011 by Kareli Montoya and has distinguished itself as a premier Mexican folk dance company by not only performing in world-class venues, but also by working with Grammy award-winning artists such as Lila Downs and Pepe Aguilar.

For more information about Mariachi Encuentro or to buy tickets, call 684-6364 or visit www.girlsinc-carp.org.

— Daniella Alkobi for Girls Inc. Carpinteria.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 