Girls Inc. Carpinteria Names Board President, Members

Girls Inc. of Carpinteria has announced the election of a new board president, Theresa Huerta, and three newest members to its Board of Trustees: Dawn Howards, Chris Jacobs and Diana Rigby.

“We are delighted to welcome Theresa, our new board president, and this exceptional group of influential members of the community – who are committed to advancing the mission of Girls Inc. – to our Board of Trustees,” said Victoria Juarez, executive director of Girls Inc. of Carpinteria.

“The strong support of these leaders allows us to continue to grow our life-changing programs and services that empower young women and girls. I look forward to the many opportunities that are ahead,” she said.

Huerta is an influential communications strategist with more than 20 years of experience spanning all communication disciplines and various industries including consumer and lifestyle brands, and aerospace defense.

She is currently employed by defense contractor Raytheon Company, where she works with company leadership to ensure strong employee understanding and engagement of business strategy.

Before joining Raytheon, Huerta held management positions at the Coca-Cola Company, Sebastian International, a division of Proctor & Gamble, and the West Hollywood Convention and Visitors Bureau.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Pepperdine University and is a graduate of Raytheon’s Diverse Leadership Development Program through UCLA’s Anderson School of Management.

Huerta serves on her children’s school PTA Board and First 5’s Communications Committee.



“I am a mother, sister and daughter and know first-hand the power of believing and encouraging little girls at a young age,” she said.

“Taking an interest in the lives of young children can literally change their lives and that’s what Girls Inc. Carpinteria does on a daily basis. So yes, count me in 100 percent." she said.

Howard is a director for human resources at NuSil Technology and Avantor Inc., a global provider of products, services and solutions for professionals in the life sciences and advanced technology industries.

Howard joined NuSil 20 years ago as an engineer seeking a company with an entrepreneurial spirit and a commitment to bettering the lives of others.



She earned a bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering and management from North Dakota State University, and an MBA from Pepperdine University.

She holds certifications in Lean Six Sigma (Green Belt/Advanced), First Responder for Hazardous Materials, and IERT (Industrial Emergency Response Team).

Howard has served as a board member for Santa Barbara County CAER (Community Awareness and Emergency Response) organization.

Jacobs is an attorney with Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, where his practice revolves around complex real estate transactions, real estate finance, title insurance, development/construction and land use matters.

Jacobs’ work includes representing clients in the purchase or sale of residential, development, commercial and industrial properties.

He represents clients before governmental agencies in development, construction, land use and environmental matters on California's Southern and Central Coasts.

He has particular experience advising clients on coastal development and land use permitting, including flood zone and beachfront development, seawalls and related coastal protection regulations.

He has served as special assistant and deputy counsel to various public agencies on the Central Coast of California.

Jacobs holds a J.D. from Loyola Marymount University and a B.A. from the UC Davis. He serves on the board of the James S. Bower Foundation, the Surf Happens Foundation and the Roosevelt School Site Council.

He previously served on the boards of the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History, the Legal Aid Foundation of Santa Barbara, La Casa de Maria, the Santa Barbara County Bar Association, and the Vestry of All Saints by the Sea Episcopal Church.

Diana Rigby is the current Carpinteria Unified School District superintendent and a former Carpinteria resident with a career in education administration in Ventura, Santa Barbara. and Concord, Mass.

She began her career as a speech/language specialist and special education teacher in Hueneme School District and an administrator in Ventura County Schools.

She worked as the director of student services and assistant superintendent in Santa Barbara School Districts and has taught special education courses at Westmont College.

In 2003, Rigby moved to the East Coast where she led the Concord Public Schools and Concord-Carlisle Regional School District before returning to Carpinteria this past year.

Rigby attended Northwestern University and the University of Massachusetts where she received a bachelor’s degree in communication studies.

She completed graduate work for a master’s degree in speech and hearing sciences at UCSB, and additional coursework in special education and school administration at California Lutheran University.

For a complete list of all of Girls Inc. of Carpinteria’s Board of Trustees and to learn more about Girls Inc., visit www.girlsinc-carp.org.

— Daniella Alkobi for Girls Inc. Carpinteria.