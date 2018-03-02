Girls Inc. Carpinteria Names New Board Members

Girls Inc. of Carpinteria, has announced the three new members have joined its Board of Trustees — Terri Allison, Orlando Hernandez and Lori Pearce.

“Our new additions to the Board of Trustees are leaders in the nonprofit/education, finance and technology sectors who demonstrate what it means to be strong, smart and bold — in both the workplace and the community,” said Victoria Juarez, executive director of Girls Inc. Carpinteria.

“Terri, Orlando, and Lori bring extensive expertise to the table, and we look forward to working with them as we continue to inspire girls to expand their horizons and achieve success,” she said.

Allison co-founded Storyteller in 1988 and later became executive director of the nonprofit.

She helped write the original grant asking for funds to provide care for homeless children while their parents looked for work, a grant that eventually led to the establishment of Storyteller Children’s Center.

Since retiring from her position in 2015, Allison has been working as an early childhood education consultant for Transition House, the Santa Barbara Unified School District, and the Community Action Commission of Santa Barbara.

In addition to a multi-subject teaching credential, she received a post-graduate certificate in infant-parent mental health from the University of Massachusetts, Boston.

Allison is also the co-author of Moon Mother, Moon Daughter: Myths and Rituals that Celebrate a Girl’s Coming of Age.

Hernandez serves as a tax compliance officer, supervisor for the Internal Revenue Service, managing personnel and coordinating small business examinations for Individual Income Tax Returns for regions throughout the state.

He brings more than three decades of experience working with the IRS, including serving as a certified instructor for the Service, teaching formal and informal classes nationwide.

Hernandez attended Westmont College, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in political science and sociology.

Pearce is director of information technology and business operations at NuSil Technology, a global specialty silicone manufacturer.

Throughout her time at the company, Pearce has cultivated a small information technology and support department and successfully developed it into a multi-national operation.

Under her leadership, Pearce's team has developed a data center and communication infrastructure that supports multiple countries and states.

Pearce holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Indiana University East and an associate degree in computer science from Santa Barbara City College.

She volunteers with local schools and organizations including Carpinteria Valley Girls Softball and the Girl Scouts, and served on the Carpinteria Chamber of Commerce’s Board of Directors.



