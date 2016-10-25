Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 12:29 am | Fog/Mist 53º

 
 
 
 

Girls Inc. Celebration on Women in Leadership to feature Hannah-Beth Jackson

By Kristen Weaver for Girls Inc. | October 25, 2016 | 10:03 a.m.

Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara will welcome more than 400 attendees to its 15th Annual Celebration Luncheon, on Thursday, Oct. 27, at the Bacara Resort, 8301 Hollister Ave.

The luncheon theme, Women in Leadership: Making a Difference!, is supported in name by an honorary committee of more than 110 female leaders in the community. California State Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson will serve as the honored speaker.

The event begins with networking at 11 am. The program begins promptly at noon. Tickets may be reserved until noon on Wednesday, Oct. 26.

“We are looking forward to welcoming our supporters and the many female leaders who have lent their names to our honorary event committee,” said Girls Inc. CEO Barbara Ben-Horin.

“Santa Barbara has an impressive number of female leaders holding elected and appointed positions, serving as nonprofit executives, and owning businesses of 50-plus employees," she said.

"These women — and all of our attendees — are in positions to serve as role models for our girls, helping them to become independent, educated, and self-sufficient young women," she said.

The event will feature a live auction of a unique trip for a parent and daughter to travel to Sacramento for a two-day, two-night all-inclusive VIP experience with leaders at the state Capitol.

The 5th Annual Strong, Smart, and Bold Awards will be presented to Raintree Foundation and to local philanthropist Stina Hans for their respective service, leadership and support, which has made a significant impact on the lives of the girls in our community. Yardi and Curvature were honored in 2015.

Full bios of the 2016 Strong, Smart, and Bold honorees and additional event details are available at girlsincsb.org.

Tickets are $130 each and may be reserved online at girlsincsb.org or by calling 963-4757. Raffle tickets may be purchased at the event. Event proceeds support Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara.

— Kristen Weaver for Girls Inc.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 