Girls Inc. Celebration on Women in Leadership to feature Hannah-Beth Jackson

Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara will welcome more than 400 attendees to its 15th Annual Celebration Luncheon, on Thursday, Oct. 27, at the Bacara Resort, 8301 Hollister Ave.

The luncheon theme, Women in Leadership: Making a Difference!, is supported in name by an honorary committee of more than 110 female leaders in the community. California State Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson will serve as the honored speaker.

The event begins with networking at 11 am. The program begins promptly at noon. Tickets may be reserved until noon on Wednesday, Oct. 26.

“We are looking forward to welcoming our supporters and the many female leaders who have lent their names to our honorary event committee,” said Girls Inc. CEO Barbara Ben-Horin.

“Santa Barbara has an impressive number of female leaders holding elected and appointed positions, serving as nonprofit executives, and owning businesses of 50-plus employees," she said.

"These women — and all of our attendees — are in positions to serve as role models for our girls, helping them to become independent, educated, and self-sufficient young women," she said.

The event will feature a live auction of a unique trip for a parent and daughter to travel to Sacramento for a two-day, two-night all-inclusive VIP experience with leaders at the state Capitol.

The 5th Annual Strong, Smart, and Bold Awards will be presented to Raintree Foundation and to local philanthropist Stina Hans for their respective service, leadership and support, which has made a significant impact on the lives of the girls in our community. Yardi and Curvature were honored in 2015.

Full bios of the 2016 Strong, Smart, and Bold honorees and additional event details are available at girlsincsb.org.

Tickets are $130 each and may be reserved online at girlsincsb.org or by calling 963-4757. Raffle tickets may be purchased at the event. Event proceeds support Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara.

— Kristen Weaver for Girls Inc.