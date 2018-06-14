Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 6:18 am | Overcast 61º

 
 
 
 

Girls Inc. Eureka! Program Graduates College-Bound Girls

By Daniella Alkobi for Girls Inc. Carpinteria | June 14, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

After five years of programming, the second group of participants in Girls Inc. of Carpinteria’s Eureka! Program has graduated high school and is gearing up for college this fall, the nonprofit organization has announced today.

The second cohort is bound for UC Irvine, CSU Channel Islands, CSU San Francisco, and Santa Barbara City College.

Girls Inc. of Carpinteria launched the Eureka program in 2012 to provide leadership and education enhancement opportunities for teen girls, beginning the summer before their eighth grade year and seeing them through the end of high school.

Combining college and career preparation, the multi-year program exposes girls to female role models, diverse career paths and a continual support system as they navigate the high school years, begin to establish life goals and look ahead to higher education.

“Eureka! broadens girls’ future academic and career interests, encourages exploration in STEM fields and promotes positive risk taking to help girls gain first-hand knowledge,” said Victoria Juarez, executive director of Girls Inc. Carpinteria.

“It’s an incredible feeling to watch these dedicated girls, many of which will tell you never believed college was in their future until coming to Girls Inc., as they achieve these milestones and take the next big step in their academic careers,” Juarez said.

The program begins with two consecutive summers spent at UCSB, which include meetings with mentors, STEM engagement, field trips, and college tours throughout the year.

In the third year, the program progresses by shifting the focus to the workplace with an immersive summer externship.

The fourth and fifth years of Eureka are committed to seeing the girls through to high school graduation and helping them and their families to navigate the college application process, including essays, financial aid applications, and scholarship submissions.
 
The 2018 college-bound graduates of Girls Inc.’s second Eureka cohort class include:

Yovanna Ahedo-Perez, CSU Channel Islands
Tahis Alcantar, UC Irvine
Anna Artiaga, CSU San Francisco
Perla Miranda, SBCC
Cindy Santana, SBCC
Laura Valdez, SBCC
Leslie Varela, SBCC
Alejandra Alvarez, SBCC

For more information about Girls Inc. of Carpinteria or the Eureka program, call 805-684-6364 or visit www.girlsinc-carp.org.

— Daniella Alkobi for Girls Inc. Carpinteria.

 

