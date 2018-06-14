Girls Inc. Eureka! Program Graduates College-Bound Girls

After five years of programming, the second group of participants in Girls Inc. of Carpinteria’s Eureka! Program has graduated high school and is gearing up for college this fall, the nonprofit organization has announced today.

The second cohort is bound for UC Irvine, CSU Channel Islands, CSU San Francisco, and Santa Barbara City College.

Girls Inc. of Carpinteria launched the Eureka program in 2012 to provide leadership and education enhancement opportunities for teen girls, beginning the summer before their eighth grade year and seeing them through the end of high school.

Combining college and career preparation, the multi-year program exposes girls to female role models, diverse career paths and a continual support system as they navigate the high school years, begin to establish life goals and look ahead to higher education.

“Eureka! broadens girls’ future academic and career interests, encourages exploration in STEM fields and promotes positive risk taking to help girls gain first-hand knowledge,” said Victoria Juarez, executive director of Girls Inc. Carpinteria.

“It’s an incredible feeling to watch these dedicated girls, many of which will tell you never believed college was in their future until coming to Girls Inc., as they achieve these milestones and take the next big step in their academic careers,” Juarez said.

The program begins with two consecutive summers spent at UCSB, which include meetings with mentors, STEM engagement, field trips, and college tours throughout the year.

In the third year, the program progresses by shifting the focus to the workplace with an immersive summer externship.

The fourth and fifth years of Eureka are committed to seeing the girls through to high school graduation and helping them and their families to navigate the college application process, including essays, financial aid applications, and scholarship submissions.



The 2018 college-bound graduates of Girls Inc.’s second Eureka cohort class include:

Yovanna Ahedo-Perez, CSU Channel Islands

Tahis Alcantar, UC Irvine

Anna Artiaga, CSU San Francisco

Perla Miranda, SBCC

Cindy Santana, SBCC

Laura Valdez, SBCC

Leslie Varela, SBCC

Alejandra Alvarez, SBCC

For more information about Girls Inc. of Carpinteria or the Eureka program, call 805-684-6364 or visit www.girlsinc-carp.org.

— Daniella Alkobi for Girls Inc. Carpinteria.