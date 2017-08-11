Girls Inc. Event to Feature Women’s Rights Advocate

Lisa Shannon, international human and women’s rights activist, author, and co-founder and president of Everywoman Everywhere, will be the guest speaker at Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara’s 16th Annual Celebration Luncheon Thursday, Sept. 28.

The event, The Power of One: The Role YOU Can Play to Educate and Empower Girls, will be 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at The Fess Parker Double Tree.

Shannon will share her inspiring story of one person making a difference in the lives of women and girls. Her catalyst moment came when watching a Lisa Ling report on the Oprah Show about atrocities women were facing in Congo in 2005.

Shannon’s shock and disbelief that more was not being done to meet the crisis led her to take the next step: founding Run for Congo Women, which was featured in Runner’s World magazine.

Her action led to her realization that violence against women and girls is the most widespread human rights violation on earth — and the most accepted — and has propelled her onto the international stage 12 years later where she initiates campaigns in the international women’s movement.

“Humanity has tremendous potential in girls, if they are safe, know their rights, and believe in themselves and their inner moral compasses to move through life as leaders,” Shannon said.

“That is what Girls Inc. delivers: a structure for assuring young women from diverse, often marginalized, communities will grow up with a firm grasp of their own potential.”

Shannon’s work has been profiled in The New York Times, Runner’s World Magazine, Time Magazine, Marie Claire, and O, The Oprah Magazine, as well as on ABC World News Tonight, National Public Radio, CNN International and Voice of America.

She was selected to the O, The Oprah Magazine’s 2010 Power List, and Shape Magazine’s 2010 Women Who Shape the World.

Shannon was an associate and former fellow of the Carr Center for Human Rights, and a former Gleitsman fellow with the Center for Public Leadership at the Harvard Kennedy School.

She holds a master’s degree in public administration from the Harvard Kennedy School, and an honorary doctorate of humane letters from Georgetown University.

Shannon is author of award-winning A Thousand Sisters: My Journey Into the Worst Place on Earth to Be a Woman (Seal Press, 2010), and Mama Koko and the Hundred Gunmen: An Ordinary Family’s Extraordinary Tale of Love, Loss, and Survival in Congo (Public Affairs, 2015).

Tickets for the luncheon are $130 and may be reserved by calling 963-4757 or visiting girlsincsb.org. Sponsorship opportunities are available.

— Kristen Weaver for Girls Inc.