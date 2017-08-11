Sunday, June 24 , 2018, 3:43 pm | Overcast 69º

 
 
 
 

Girls Inc. Event to Feature Women’s Rights Advocate

By Kristen Weaver for Girls Inc. | August 11, 2017 | 10:31 a.m.

Lisa Shannon, international human and women’s rights activist, author, and co-founder and president of Everywoman Everywhere, will be the guest speaker at Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara’s 16th Annual Celebration Luncheon Thursday, Sept. 28.

Lisa Shannon Click to view larger
Lisa Shannon

The event, The Power of One: The Role YOU Can Play to Educate and Empower Girls, will be 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at The Fess Parker Double Tree.

Shannon will share her inspiring story of one person making a difference in the lives of women and girls. Her catalyst moment came when watching a Lisa Ling report on the Oprah Show about atrocities women were facing in Congo in 2005.

Shannon’s shock and disbelief that more was not being done to meet the crisis led her to take the next step: founding Run for Congo Women, which was featured in Runner’s World magazine.

Her action led to her realization that violence against women and girls is the most widespread human rights violation on earth — and the most accepted — and has propelled her onto the international stage 12 years later where she initiates campaigns in the international women’s movement.

“Humanity has tremendous potential in girls, if they are safe, know their rights, and believe in themselves and their inner moral compasses to move through life as leaders,” Shannon said.

“That is what Girls Inc. delivers: a structure for assuring young women from diverse, often marginalized, communities will grow up with a firm grasp of their own potential.”

Shannon’s work has been profiled in The New York Times, Runner’s World Magazine, Time Magazine, Marie Claire, and O, The Oprah Magazine, as well as on ABC World News Tonight, National Public Radio, CNN International and Voice of America.

She was selected to the O, The Oprah Magazine’s 2010 Power List, and Shape Magazine’s 2010 Women Who Shape the World.

Shannon was an associate and former fellow of the Carr Center for Human Rights, and a former Gleitsman fellow with the Center for Public Leadership at the Harvard Kennedy School.

She holds a master’s degree in public administration from the Harvard Kennedy School, and an honorary doctorate of humane letters from Georgetown University.

Shannon is author of award-winning A Thousand Sisters: My Journey Into the Worst Place on Earth to Be a Woman (Seal Press, 2010), and Mama Koko and the Hundred Gunmen: An Ordinary Family’s Extraordinary Tale of Love, Loss, and Survival in Congo (Public Affairs, 2015).

Tickets for the luncheon are $130 and may be reserved by calling 963-4757 or visiting girlsincsb.org. Sponsorship opportunities are available.

— Kristen Weaver for Girls Inc.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 