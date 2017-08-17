Sunday, June 24 , 2018, 1:54 pm | Overcast 66º

 
 
 
 

Girls Inc. Fundraiser to Honor Terry Hickey Banks

By Daniella Alkobi for Girls Inc. of Carpinteria | August 17, 2017 | 11:28 a.m.

Girls Inc. of Carpinteria will host its largest annual fundraiser An Evening in Bloom 5:30-10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, at Girls Inc.’s campus, 5315 Foothill Road.

Terry-Hickey-Banks

This year's event will honor Terry Hickey Banks, a Girls Inc. advocate and active community member who has worked tirelessly to benefit the education and quality of life for Carpinteria’s youth.

The gala will features cocktail-and-hors d’oeuvres hour, red carpet-photo reception, plated dinner, hosted bar, live and silent auctions, entertainment and dancing.

Banks has been involved with Girls Inc. in numerous capacities for some 10 years, having served as a board member, board president, and event co-chair for the Taste and Mariachi fundraisers.

Her efforts have help raise more than $100,000 for Carpinteria girls. Banks is also a supporter of the nonprofit’s Eureka! college-bound program.

“For many years, Terry has enthusiastically supported our efforts to provide local girls with programs and experiences that are both meaningful and life-changing,” said Victoria Juarez, executive director of Girls Inc. Carpinteria.

“She is invaluable to Girls Inc. and our community, and truly embodies our strong, smart and bold motto. We are proud to pay tribute to her outstanding leadership, commitment, and dedication to the betterment of our community,” Juarez said.

A Carpinteria native, Banks is president of Hickey Bros. Land Co., Inc., a family-owned commercial, residential and farming business.

For several decades, she has volunteered in local classrooms, sports programs and served on nonprofit boards including Girls Inc., Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce, Carpinteria Education Foundation and Carpinteria Unified School District.

She was named Carpinterian of the Year in 2010.

An Evening in Bloom’s event co-chairs are Stefanie Herrington and Gail Persoon.

Tickets are $125; all proceeds support Girls Inc. of Carpinteria’s programs to inspire girls to be strong, smart and bold.

Girls Inc. of Carpinteria’s programs serve more than 700 girls each year, helping them navigate gender, economic and social barriers and grow into healthy, educated and independent adults.

For more information or to buy tickets, call 684-6364 or visit www.girlsinc-carp.org.

— Daniella Alkobi for Girls Inc. of Carpinteria.

 

