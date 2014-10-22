Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 10:44 pm | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Girls Inc. of Carpinteria Fetes Longtime Supporters at ‘Evening in Bloom’

By Daniella Alkobi for Girls Inc. of Carpinteria | October 22, 2014 | 11:31 a.m.

Girls Inc. of Carpinteria’s second annual fundraiser, "An Evening in Bloom," brought together nearly 250 people on Saturday at Westerlay Orchids in Carpinteria for a glamorous evening filled with beautiful orchids, generous supporters and heartwarming stories.

The gala honored local flower growers with deep roots in community involvement, Ed Van Wingerden, owner of Ever-Bloom, and brother Win Van Wingerden, owner of Maximum Nursery and an honorary member of Girls Inc. of Carpinteria’s board of trustees. The honorees are both longtime supporters of Girls Inc. of Carpinteria and also served as auctioneers for the event.

“Each year, our fall fundraiser recognizes people in the community who have made a powerful impact on the lives of young girls, and reminds us why it is important that we each do our part as well,” said Victoria Juarez, executive director of Girls Inc. of Carpinteria. “Ed and Win are outstanding supporters who are dedicated to our mission to grow healthy, educated and independent girls. We thank them for all they have done and continue to do for Girls Inc. of Carpinteria.”

All proceeds supported the organization’s mission to empower girls and women to achieve personal, social, economic and political success and cultivate confident, successful girls.

Girls Inc. of Carpinteria currently serves more than 700 girls each year through a variety of programs, motivating them to take risks and master physical, intellectual and emotional challenges.

Guests were greeted with a red carpet entrance followed by a cocktail reception, dinner buffet, live and silent auctions, and dancing to The Rincon’s later in the evening, in a unique setting among long rows of stunning orchids.

This year’s event co-chairs were Donna Baird of Baird Wealth Strategy Group and Stefanie Herrington, an estate planning attorney at Bartlett & Herrington in Carpinteria. Carpinteria Unified School board president Andy Sheaffer served as master of ceremonies.

Bloom
Former Girls Inc. of Carpinteria member Graciela Rodriguez speaks at “An Evening in Bloom,” sharing her story of how the organization changed her life. (David Powdrell photo)

Ruthie Tremmel, former executive director of Girls Inc. of Carpinteria, introduced Ed and Win Van Wingerden and presented the honorees with plaques of recognition. The brothers were honored to be longtime supporters of the organization.

Girls Inc. of Carpinteria board president Clyde Freeman recognized Mary Crowley, former president of the board of trustees who served for seven years with the organization. She was presented with a certificate of recognition and Freeman graciously thanked her for the many years of leadership and dedication.

Graciela Rodriguez, a first grade teacher at the Adelante Charter School in Santa Barbara and Girls Inc. alum, shared her story about how the organization helped her discover her potential and opened her eyes to endless possibilities, crediting Girls Inc. for being her lifeline.

“It wasn’t until I received counseling and got involved in Girls Inc. of Carpinteria’s teen programs that my life changed dramatically,” said Rodriguez, who shared her struggles with body image as a teenager and her fight with anorexia and bulimia. “Girls Inc. challenged me to make something positive out of my struggle and gave me the opportunity to do so.”

Rodriguez has been part of the Girls Inc. family for 30 years, as a member, employee, and currently a member of the Girls Inc. National Latina Advisory Board. She holds a master’s degree in multiple-subject education and special education. Rodriguez said she feels blessed for the opportunity she has to inspire young children to pursue their dreams and believe that anything is possible, just as Girls Inc. did for her.

“I wanted to share this with all of you to thank you on behalf of girls everywhere for everything you do,” Rodriguez said to the crowd. “As you think about the future of girls and the future of Girls Inc., please remember that the seeds you plant blossom into generations of strong, smart, and bold women. I am a product of Girls Inc.”

— Daniella Alkobi is a publicist representing Girls Inc. of Carpinteria.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 