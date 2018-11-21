Pixel Tracker

Girls Inc. of Carpinteria Gala to Honor Founder Dorothy Campbell

By Daniella Alkobi for Girls Inc. Carpinteria | November 21, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.
Dorothy Campbell
Dorothy Campbell

Girls Inc. of Carpinteria will host its largest annual fundraiser An Evening in Bloom, 5-9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1, at Girls Inc.’s campus, 5315 Foothill Road, Carpinteria.

This year’s gala will honor the late Dorothy Campbell for her decades of services to Girls Inc. and the Carpinteria community.

Campbell had a vision in the early 1970s to provide programming for girls in the community whose mothers worked, so they would have a place to go after school. With 10 girls in her own home, she started the Girls Club, which later became Girls Inc. of Carpinteria.

Campbell grew the effort to summer camps and sports programs and in 1978, purchased the first local campus — a small bungalow on Maple Street.

Years later, the community rallied together to fund and build a 16,000-square-foot campus on Foothill Road that would serve as a vibrant place for more girls to engage, explore and express themselves.

The campaign steering committee included: chairs Ralph and Betty Brown, George H. Allen, Verna Carter, Ernest Clark, Jr., Cynthia P. Franklin, John Franklin, Robert W. Hanrahan, Pat Horwitz, Susan Luby, Lucy Overgaag, Tisha Rosh, Lynn Scarlett, Louis V. Simon, Yolanda Simon, Marie Rodarte Tobyansen, James Trotter, Dinah Griego, and Winfred Van Wingerden.

Today, 25 years later, the Girls Inc. of Carpinteria campus serves 700 girls through research-based programs, empowering them to understand, value and assert their rights.

“Thanks to Dorothy’s vision and tireless efforts, Girls Inc. of Carpinteria is proudly serving hundreds of girls and developing the next generation of strong, smart, and bold female leaders,” said Victoria Juarez, executive director of Girls Inc. Carpinteria.

“As we celebrate 25 years of providing lifechanging programming at our Foothill campus, we are honored to pay tribute to Dorothy and her outstanding commitment to creating a safe and empowering place to help girls reach their full potential,” she said.

Campbell moved to Carpinteria in 1969 and worked as a scout for Better Homes and Gardens for 17 years. She lent her talents to a numbe of Carpinteria organizations and causes over the years, including the Carpinteria Bluffs and the local League of Women Voters.

She was named Carpinterian of the Year in 1982. Campbell passed away on July 20, 2018.
 
An Evening in Bloom will feature a cocktail and hors d’oeuvres hour, red carpet photo reception, plated dinner, hosted bar, entertainment and dancing.
This year’s event co-chairs are Dawn Howard and Lori Pearce.
 
Tickets are $125 and all proceeds support Girls Inc. of Carpinteria’s programs to inspire girls to be strong, smart, and bold. For more information, sponsorship opportunities or to buy tickets, call 805-684-6364 or visit www.girlsinc-carp.org.

— Daniella Alkobi for Girls Inc. Carpinteria.

 

