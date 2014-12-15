Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 1:12 am | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Girls Inc. of Carpinteria Hosts ‘Coding Party’ to Inspire Interest in Computer Science

By Daniella Alkobi for Girls Inc. of Carpinteria | December 15, 2014 | 9:23 a.m.

Girls Inc. of Carpinteria, a nonprofit organization that seeks to inspire girls to be strong, smart and bold, held a “coding party” on Friday in support of Made with Code, the Google initiative aimed to inspire millions of girls to learn to code and to help them see coding as a means to pursue their dream careers.

Approximately 25 local teenage girls, including current and former members of Girls Inc.’s Teen Program, participated in the workshop, putting their creative minds into high-gear and exploring the countless possibilities of what can be done through code.

Following a brief overview about Made with Code and how coding touches every part of our world, the girls selected one of the five creative projects offered to jump into — from composing their own unique soundtrack to building an avatar with 3D personality — all through code.

The workshops are designed to introduce girls to the field of computer science, to help spark and encourage their interests in science and technology.

“As parents, teachers and role models, we all have a responsibility to help make coding relevant and exciting for girls, and to provide them with just as much encouragement as we do for boys,” said Victoria Juarez, executive director of Girls Inc. of Carpinteria. “Google’s Made with Code initiative falls in line with our commitment at Girls Inc. to teaching girls that no matter what they want to do with their futures, STEM skills — including computer science — can help them get there.”

In June, Girls Inc. National joined Google and fellow supporters, including Chelsea Clinton, Girl Scouts of the USA, TechCrunch, Seventeen, Mindy Kaling, MIT Media Lab and National Center for Women & Information Technology, to kick off Made with Code.

During 2014, Girls Inc. has hosted coding parties throughout its network reaching thousands of girls with an introduction to coding, building upon programming where girls explore science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) as part of their lives and potential career options. In addition, an intensive coding program will be piloted in early 2015.

Made with Code also features stories of women and girl coders who are creating a diverse array of projects with code, as well as introductory coding projects that can help build girls’ confidence and show them they can code.

Girls Inc. of Carpinteria serves more than 700 girls each year through a variety of programs, in which girls learn to set and achieve goals, boldly confront challenges, resist peer pressure, see college as attainable, and explore nontraditional fields such as STEM.

Girls Inc. is also hosting similar coding workshops throughout this month in Ventura County, with its Juvenile Justice Program.

For more information about Girls Inc. of Carpinteria or its programs, click here or call 805.684.6364.

— Daniella Alkobi is a publicist representing Girls Inc. of Carpinteria.

