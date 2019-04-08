Girls Inc. of Carpinteria is Dedicated to Cultivating a Love of Learning for Girls This Summer

Posted on April 8, 2019 | 2:31 p.m.

Source: Sheridan Taphorn | SPECIAL TO NOOZHAWK

Summer is just around the corner, and Noozhawk's ParentNooz Camp Guide is officially here and we made sure to make things easy when planning your child's summer! Our 2019 camp guide provides you and your child with all the necessary information when deciding on which summer camp is the best fit.

To give parents the tools to help make informed decisions about Summer Camps for their kids in Santa Barbara, Noozhawk has conducted a series of interviews with representatives of local programs for this year’s Summer Camp Guide.

In this interview, Noozhawk had the opportunity to talk with Daniella Alkobi, Communications Representative for at Girls Inc. of Carpinteria, to learn more about their summer camps.

Girls Inc. of Carpinteria

Question: What is the name of your Summer Camp or Program and what is its mission?

Answer: Girls Inc. of Carpinteria offers three summer program opportunities for girls to meet their needs and interests at different developmental stages: Summer Day Camp, Fresh Futures Summer Program and the Eureka! Program. Overall, our mission is to inspire girls to be Strong (Healthy), Smart (Educated) and Bold. The Girls Inc. Experience equips girls to navigate gender, economic and social barriers and grow into healthy, educated and independent adults.

Q: Describe the activities involved in your camp or program.

A: All of our summer activities are experiential. We engage girls in hands on activities that allow them to overcome challenges and take pride in success together. By processing these experiences, girls can learn about themselves and the implications for the world around them. Some of our core content areas are STEAM, literacy, advocacy, health & wellness, leadership and personal development.

Q: What is the age range for children in your camp or program?

A: School-Age Summer Camp: K-6th grade; Teen Summer Camp: 7th–12th grade; Fresh Futures at SBCC: 4th-7th grade; Eureka Program: five-year college bound program begins at 7th grade.



Q: How many years has the camp been running? Do you get a lot of return campers?

A: Our summer day camps have been taking place in Carpinteria since the 1970’s. Eureka is going into its 8th year and Fresh Futures is new, with our second summer program beginning in July.

Q: What goals do you have for kids participating in your camp or program?

A: We want all girls in our programs to feel empowered, supported and safe. This will allow them to explore their interests, strengths and challenges and to discover they are capable of achieving personal and economic independence.

Q: What makes your camp or program unique?

A: We are an all-girl environment and all Girls Inc. programming is grounded in our belief in the rights of girls, giving our efforts both focus and direction.

Q: How do you hire staff for your camp and when hired, is there a training that they have to complete before the camp begins?

A: The hiring process begins in April for both summer and school-year programs. When we bring on new or seasonal team members, we are dedicated to providing a week of intensive training in our mission, program logistics, safety, and curriculum development prior to summer camps. This training program also includes our existing team members and creates a wonderful space for the group to grow and develop best practices.

Q: What is the best part, in your opinion, about your camp or program?

A: One of the best parts of our summer programs is the trusting mentor relationships girls develop with adult staff and volunteers who are trained in an approach that is grounded in a belief in girls’ rights and abilities. We also love to see the sisterhood created among the girls.

Q: In what ways is your camp or program educational?

A: We are dedicated to cultivating a love of learning. Through STEAM education, girls are encouraged to connect science and math to the world around them. Our literacy program connects books about strong, smart and bold girls to skill building activities that support girls in reading at grade level. Throughout the summer, girls are challenged to connect academic skills to the real world and focus on their goals for the future.

Q: What is the price range of your camp and do you offer scholarships?

A: School-Age Summer Camp: $85 per week part-time / $145 full-time; Teen Summer Camp: $45 per week part-time / $90 full-time; Fresh Futures: $250 for two-week program; Yes, scholarships are available.

Click here to learn more about Girls Inc. of Carpinteria summer camps!