Monday, April 2 , 2018, 12:12 pm | Overcast 57º

 
 
 
 
Sports

Girls Inc. of Carpinteria Launches Early Literacy Initiative

Girls Inc. of Carpinteria’s new literacy program focuses on utilizing books featuring strong female characters as the catalyst for learning. Pictured here, Girls Inc. members Natalia O. (left) and Vanessa O. (right) participate in a read-aloud of ‘Olivia.’
Girls Inc. of Carpinteria’s new literacy program focuses on utilizing books featuring strong female characters as the catalyst for learning. Pictured here, Girls Inc. members Natalia O. (left) and Vanessa O. (right) participate in a read-aloud of ‘Olivia.’ (Girls Inc. of Carpinteria photo)
By Daniella Alkobi for Girls Inc. of Carpinteria | January 13, 2016 | 1:20 p.m.

Girls Inc. of Carpinteria is kicking off the New Year by implementing a new after-school reading and literacy program at Carpinteria Unified School District school sites and on the Girls Inc. Carpinteria campus.

The Literacy Initiative is designed to provide age-appropriate literacy programs for K-3 girls to help them succeed, launching them on a path to academic, social and lifetime achievement.

The goal of the program is to ensure young girls are reading at grade level by third grade.

“Students who are not reading at grade level by the end of third grade are at risk of falling further behind than their peers in all subject areas,” said Victoria Juarez, executive director of Girls Inc. of Carpinteria. “Reading at grade level is one of the strongest predictors of later success, setting the foundation for future academic achievement. We’re excited to play a role in building this foundation and providing girls both in our program and within the school district with the skills to unlock their fullest potential so that they can thrive.”

Girls Inc. of Carpinteria launched the Literacy Initiative in January 2016 following a grant from Girls Inc. National, as part of a nationwide effort by Girls Inc. affiliates to support academic success in the girls and young women they serve. 

The program is now serving K-3 girls in the organization’s after-school program and Kindergarten girls at Aliso Elementary School. Girls Inc. hopes to continue bringing on new groups of kindergarteners each year and to expand to other schools in the district.

“Aliso School is pleased to again team with Girls Inc. to benefit our youngest scholars’ literacy skills,” said Aliso Elementary School Principal Holly Minear. “We are grateful Girls Inc. provides dedicated extended day instructional programming in our classrooms with our kindergarten students to further support our students’ language development, reading and writing skills. We are confident this collaborative effort will positively impact our students’ learning now and in years to come.”

The school-site outreach program is designed to support teachers and students, offering daily classes with literature being the focus of four session units.

A collection of books featuring strong female characters, both fictional and biographical, will be used as the catalyst for learning.

Through literature, kindergarten girls will experience high-quality readings paired with vocabulary and discussion designed to meet the Common Core standards for literature.

Girls will use literary content to gain phonemic awareness, vocabulary, comprehension and fluency. 

The program will follow the progress of the students, tracking and reporting their improvements through DIBELS assessment data taken over the course of three years. 

Children who read at grade level by the end of third grade are shown to be more likely to experience academic success and graduate high school on time. In the Carpinteria Unified School District, this third grade reading benchmark is an important indicator.

Thanks to community initiatives such as THRIVE, the number of students reaching this benchmark has been on the rise in recent years. 

Through its Literacy Initiative, Girls Inc. of Carpinteria hopes to play an integral role in helping the Carpinteria Unified School District and its students reach their goals of grade level reading by third grade. 

For more information about Girls Inc. of Carpinteria or the organization’s Literacy Initiative, please call 805.684.6364 or visit www.girlsinc-carp.org

Daniella Alkobi is a publicist representing Girls Inc. of Carpinteria

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 