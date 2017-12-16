Girls Inc. of Carpinteria Moving Winter Break Programming to Goleta

The last two weeks have been an incredibly challenging time for our community with the Thomas Fire, one of the most destructive and relentless wildfires in our state’s history.

At Girls Inc. of Carpinteria, ensuring the safety of our members and staff is our No. 1 priority. Girls Inc. staff made more than 100 wellness calls to our families, and all are safe and ready to receive communication from staff via text.

We continue to monitor the Thomas Fire, and our leadership team meets daily to assess contingency plans that best support the needs of our girls and their families.

Our current plan includes cleaning our campus in Carpinteria and assessing its air quality to ensure we can safely resume our programming.

During this time, we will offer our planned winter break programming at the Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara campus in Goleta from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 18-22. Transportation will be provided for our Carpinteria members to and from Goleta. Any changes to our current plan will be communicated to our families immediately.

We would like to express our gratitude to all the firefighters and first responders working tirelessly to keep our community safe. Our thoughts and prayers are with these heroic individuals and their families.

There is no doubt that the spirit of resilience is powerful among our community, and we are proud to see everyone coming together to support one another during this time.

For any questions regarding Girls Inc. in Carpinteria, please contact executive director Victoria Juarez at [email protected] or 805.684.6364.